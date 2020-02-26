The Seattle Times released its All-State girls soccer teams Wednesday afternoon as selected by the Washington State Coaches Association.
On the list: Eastmont’s Jayden Brown, Kora Fry — both of which made second-team — and Megan Chandler as an honorable mention. Class 1A seniors Chloe Diaz and Grace Hammond (Cashmere) were also recognized, with Diaz chosen for first-team and Hammond getting second-team honors.
“It’s really exciting to hear they were selected and definitely well deserved,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said of the trio, who were the only girls in the Big 9 chosen. “It’s a huge accomplishment for the girls considering how competitive the Big 9 is.”
And even better for Hurtado, now entering his second year at the helm, all three are juniors.
“I’m extremely excited to have all of them back, hopefully, we can go deeper in the tournament,” Hurtado said Wednesday.
Brown and Chandler formed one of the more dangerous duos in girls soccer, scoring most of the goals for Eastmont and helping lead the Wildcats to their second straight appearance in state. Fry, who has been a solid starter for Eastmont since she was a freshman, elevated her game to another level; allowing just 12 league goals — half of which came in two games — and pitching eight shutouts.
Eastmont won the Big 9 for a second-straight season before being bounced out of the first round of state to Mead.
Cashmere
The start of the season didn’t exactly go as planned for Dennis Tronson and the Cashmere Bulldogs, who fell to (0-3) after losses to Montesano, Ellensburg and Eastmont.
But after the third loss, Tronson did something odd — he moved three-year starter Grace Hammond out of midfield and placed her on the backline. Cashmere won 12 of their next 13 and didn’t lose for the next two months, beating even Wenatchee and Moses Lake.
“It wasn’t something (Grace) wanted to do,” Tronson said Wednesday. “She was a three-year starter and primed to have a big year behind Chloe, forming a strong combination. But one game she told me that she would really like to go upfront for a few minutes. I said, ‘only if we’re up three goals,” to which she responded, ‘we don’t need three goals, we only need one.’ That mentality became her mantra.”
Cashmere allowed just three multi-goal games after Tronson moved Hammond back to defense and the Bulldogs earned six clean-sheets.
But without question, the Bulldogs engine these past two years has been two-time CTL Player of the Year, Chloe Diaz, who scored 14 goals and dished out 19 assists in her senior season and finished with 56 goals in her four-year career.
“Chloe is probably one of the best technical players I’ve ever coached,” Tronson said. “She’s already signed with Biola University (in La Miranda, California) and I look forward to watching her grow at the collegiate level. She’s the third player we’ve had win back-to-back CTL Player of the Year nods and all three went on to the collegiate level playing as a center-mid. Having a player like her carry on that tradition is special and she represents her teammates and community in a great way.”
Despite going unbeaten in league play during the regular season, Cashmere fell to Cascade in the CTL title game and was knocked off by Freeman in the first round of state.