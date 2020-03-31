RENTON — Should spring sports be allowed to begin at the end of the month, the WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association) is prepared to move on with a shortened season and varying playoff formats.
In general terms, the WIAA said if inclement weather affect teams in western Washington, this will not affect teams in eastern Washington. Once the minimum practice requirements have been met, teams wil be allowed to play no matter the location in Washington.
Each league and district will determine the means to qualify for the allocations to regionals. The championships will not be postponed into June due scheduled graduations. The practice requirements and practice restriction waiver also applies to middle schools.
Baseball
There will still be a pitch count limit in place. The pitch count is a daily limit, not necessarily a game limit. The WIAA recommends care be taken to insure pitchers do not exceed their arm strength. Coaches have an obligation to take care of their pitchers, the WIAA noted.
Teams will be allowed to play shortened five inning games. The latest day for regionals will be Tuesday, May 19 with the state championships scheduled for May 29-30.
Boys Soccer
Teams will be allowed to play shortened games in order to play more games. One half constitutes a complete game. Teams have until Tuesday, May 19 to qualify for state. Round one of state will be played on Saturday, May 23 with the finals set for May 29-30.
Fastpitch Softball
Softball teams can also play shortened five inning games in order to play more teams. The latest day to qualify for state is Sunday, May 24.
Golf
Golfers can compete in more than one match per day, but no more than 36 holes can be played per day. The latest day to qualify for state is Friday, May 22.
Tennis
Tennis players can participate in more than three matches per day, but not more than nine sets in a day. The latest day to qualify for state is Sunday, May 24.
Track and field
If an athlete competes at their own invitationals during the shut down, their marks will not count as qualifying standards. Those standards will still need to be met during school sponsored track meets. The latest day to qualify for state is Sunday, May 24.
Dance/Drill
The state Dance/Drill competition has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 15-16. Any team that had previously scored a 195 or higher during the regular season will be qualified for state.