WENATCHEE — Come this fall, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) plans to use selection committees to seed state tournaments for all team sports. Last season, this method was used for football, but it did not benefit Wenatchee and Eastmont from the Big 9, where both teams were forced to travel across the state to play top seeds at their home stadiums.
“We were seeded at the bottom and had to spend $10,000 to play a game at 1 p.m. against the eventual state champion,” said Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman. “It’s not our fault the Big 9 is in District 6 and there are no other 4A leagues in our district. You need to be hosting in the first round. You deserve it. If you are the toughest in the state or worst in the state, it doesn’t matter.”
Last season, Eastmont was the District 6 4A football champion. He said a district champion, like Eastmont, should host in the first round.
“There should be some deference to the league champion no matter the schedule. You should still be rewarded for being a league champion,” Waterman said. “You win a championship, you go into the state bracket, and you are removed from being able to host in that first round. You want to give your community and your school the opportunity to support your team that is a league champion.”
Eastmont had a great following to their first round game at Camas, but it was nothing like it would have been had the game been at Wildcat Stadium, Waterman said.
Waterman said some of the computer models out there are highly accurate.
“When you look at RPI (Rating Percentage Index), you should look at the computer model and you should only be seeded based upon the criteria of the WIAA,” Waterman said. “Don’t match up league teams in the first two rounds, if possible. Don’t send a team across the state in the first round, if possible. Minimize that human factor a little more.”
Cashmere Athletic Director Jeff Carson feels there should be more of a human element in the state seeding, rather than just relying on RPI.
Two years ago, Carlson said the Cashmere boys basketball team was bounced out of state in two games having to play Zillah and Kings Way Christian, two of the top teams. Last season, what raised eyebrows was when Kings won state 1A boys basketball as a 14th seed.
“Everyone knew Kings was a top-three team in the state. They went and played out-of-state games and lost. They played a bunch of 3A and 4A teams. They lost close games. They rolled into the state tournament with 10 losses, but nobody wanted to play them,” Carlson said. "Everyone knew how good they were."
Last season, the defending champ, Zillah, was forced to play Kings and another tough team, so they were bounced. Carlson said the RPI just did not work.
He hopes the new system will eliminate those kinds of situations.
“Despite King’s record with the 10 losses, the basketball people would have had them in the top three. That is where this will be corrected,” Carlson said.
The WIAA has been looking into this for the past several years, Waterman said. WIAA started using RPI to make sure to get it right, Waterman said, noting the human factor is always going to be biased.
“We have to make sure we don’t have people with a vested interest,” Waterman said. “They are looking to diversify that seeding field so it’s more than coaches and AD’s. In the old model, when you were the district champion, you were guaranteed to be a top seed and hosting the first round.”
Carlson said every district will have a voice on the committees.
“That is one thing they have talked about. Every district in the WIAA will be represented. Our league will have either an AD, coach, principal, superintendent. Our league will have a member in each of those committees,” Carlson said.
Using selection committees for the other team sports will be good, Waterman believes.
“They’ve done their research on what is best for the sport. Change is hard. Change is not always best for the masses, but I think if they are really doing it right, it will be a good thing,” Waterman said. “I think we’ll get a better product in the first couple of rounds, until we get an RPI for those sports.”