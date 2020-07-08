WENATCHEE — The WIAA Executive Board has decided to push back the start date for fall sports to Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for all other sports. According to a news release from the WIAA, this would allow games to begin as early as Sept. 18.
The WIAA Executive Board will review other options for fall sports on July 21. In the meantime, a WIAA planning committee will review possible options and make recommendations.
“There are just so many unknowns right now. Does our end date not change? Are we still going to have state and postseason like normal?,” said Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson. “Has that changed too? Those questions have to be answered before we can sit down and adjust our schedules. I can’t imagine we are going to push fall sports back two weeks and go into winter sports by two weeks and overlap them.”
Beeson said for some sports, it will be simple. Once cross country has 10 practices, they can compete. For football, it’s not near as simple, he said.
Cashmere Athletic Director Jeff Carlson said right now they are just waiting for that July 21 meeting to see what fall sports might look like.
“There’s a chance things will be drastically different after that meeting,” Carlson said. “You want to stay optimistic, but there is a good chance all fall sports probably won’t be taking place. They’ll have to make some modifications to what that will look like in the next couple of weeks.”
According to the guidelines, football is not even listed for Phase 4, Carlson said.
“You’re not allowed to have football games even if you get to phase four. They are still working on that,” Carlson said. “They might shuffle sports around to different seasons or just bump everything back. There are just a lot of contingencies on the table right now. It will be interesting to see what we find out at the end of the month.”
The state superintendent said back in June, there will be face to face instruction in school no matter what phase the county is at. Beeson wonders if that applies to activities as well.
“No one has answered that question. It’s typical of everything that has been going on with this. Very little information,” Beeson said. “I think it’s because people are hoping things are going to change. They don’t want to put out a press release about pushing back the fall sports start dates to September. Then, don’t want to put the negative part to it.”
At present, the Big 9 Conference is particularly hard hit with schools in Yakima, Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties, all of which are struggling with rising COVID-19 cases.
“Since this started in March, we’ve responded to what information we have. It changes. Then, those changes never come to fruition,” Beeson said. “We’ve been coming up with plans since March.”
Carlson said athletic directors are getting used to things being pushed off. He feels like they are immune to it now. Rather than react right away, Carlson said they are waiting to get to more information before revising schedules.
Spring schedules were changed four times before the season was canceled.
“Nothing was worse this spring than having to tell the seniors their season was over before it even started. I hope we’re not in that situation again. We are in favor of any plan that can salvage seasons,” Carlson said. “Whether it is shorter seasons — just giving the kids an opportunity to compete. I know the WIAA is trying to make that happen.”