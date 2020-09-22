WENATCHEE — Last week, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) issued a release outlining the steps needed for a return to prep sports.
The memo was created in partnership with the Washington Schools Risk Management Pool and Clear Risk after having conversations with the Governor’s Office and state Department of Health (DOH). The five-step process for a return to play includes:
- Gov. Jay Inslee recommending a return to play
- DOH providing guidance on required steps for returning to play
- Risk management reviewing and new recommendations in response to governor and DOH
- School leadership (administrators and coaches under collective bargaining agreements) commit to play
- WIAA Executive Board to review current schedule with new recommendations
“It is important that everyone from government officials, to local school leadership, work together to create an environment for education-based athletics to return,” the release said. “Not only will that provide the safest path to competition, it is the only way to allow equitable opportunities for the students in all sports around the state.”
Several of the state’s top football and basketball athletes have transferred to high schools in other states to guarantee themselves a fall/winter season. Wenatchee’s Camden Sirmon and Dawson Pike, both quarterbacks, transferred to schools in Montana and Mississippi, respectively.
Mason Landdeck, the former CTL MVP and leading scorer for the Cashmere Bulldogs in 2018, transferred to a school in Utah for his senior year. As did Ethan Copeland (Sunnyside), the leading scorer in the Big 9 last season, and Nolan Hickman (Eastside Catholic) — who’s the No. 3 ranked point guard in the state and already committed to the University of Kentucky.
In August, a group of student-athletes, led by a handful of football players from the west side of the Cascades, formed the Students Athletes of Washington (SAW) and petitioned the WIAA and the governor to allow fall sports to return as originally scheduled. They held a rally in Olympia on Sept. 3, and so far, the petition has gathered over 34,000 signatures.
The WIAA staff and Executive Board said they will continue to develop a creative and flexible framework for practice and competition to resume as safely as possible.
The Governor’s Office, DOH and OSPI stated they would periodically review guidelines as more information became available.
Pending a change in guidance for those organizations, the board said it would factor in several considerations, including whether a limited fall season is realistic, its benefit and the potential impacts it would have on the other fall sports outside of just football.
“The WIAA fully understands the desire to return to play,” the release said. “Education-based activities are a passion for those in our office as well as for athletic directors and coaches around the state. However, the WIAA’s top priority is the health and safety of student-participants while offering equitable opportunities to all students.”
The full set of guidelines can be found at wwrld.us/3kSgMPF