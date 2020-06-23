The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) released a set of health guidelines Monday afternoon, laying the groundwork for high school sports to return in the fall.
But it’s not exactly clear if football will be one of them. It, along with wrestling and competitive cheer and dance, are classified as high-risk sports — meaning those with a high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. No guidance on when they would be allowed to pick back up was given in the release.
Sports categorized as low-risk — ones that can be done with physical distancing or individually — like cross country, girls and boys swimming, individual running or throwing events and golf can return in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Moderate-risk sports (soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, tennis, bowling and 7-on-7 football) can return in Phase 4.
The guidelines, which were developed by the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and WIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committees (SMACs), received input from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, the State Department of Health and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
The WIAA acknowledged that it’s likely all regions of the state will not be competing equally as different counties will be in different phases of the “Safe Start Washington” plan.
“There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held,” the release said. “While we would typically have reservations regarding such inequities, the NFHS SMAC endorses the idea of returning students to school-based athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done safely and in alignments with reopening policies set forth by the local school district and OSPI framework.”
If a school or district is forced to close at some point during the season due to COVID-19, all training, practice and games for the school(s) or district should also be canceled.
“We must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate or quarantine for two to three weeks while in-season, possibly multiple times,” the release said. “The WIAA will develop recommendations regarding team forfeitures or team standing when teams are permitted to return to contests.”
The WIAA is advising teams to limit their travel to games as well, “particularly when long trips are required by bus or van,” and to schedule games that require less travel — something easier for teams on the west side of the Cascades.
Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman said travel will be a topic of conversation in Thursday’s Big 9 meeting with the other AD’s.
“We’ll broach that subject and kind of how do we make this work?” Waterman said. “Maybe that is where we’ll implement a travel squad limit with social-distancing on the busses. (But) that will entail a financial question as well. Sending 100 kids every Friday night is not going to work so we’ll have to think outside the box — maybe reschedule freshman games to Saturdays.”
But overall, Waterman said he was happy with the guidelines.
“I think it’s a great document and it’s exactly what the AD’s have been looking for in several weeks of meetings,” Waterman said. “We have meetings every Wednesday and that was always a question: when can we get some guidance? So it’s welcome. Now AD’s get to move forward with their reopening plan.”