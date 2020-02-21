TACOMA — The 32nd annual Mat Classic State Wrestling Tournament got underway Friday in the Tacoma Dome, and for nine of the 19 wrestlers that qualified from the NCW region, it was a good day.
Those nine: Juan Martinez (Cascade), Angel Mendoza (Chelan), Hunter Reinhart (Cascade), Adrian Vivanco (Eastmont), Jason Briley (Wenatchee), Max Prazer (Eastmont), Lucas Carranza (Wenatchee), Kelsey Ibarra (Wenatchee), and Isabella Andreini (Wenatchee), all advanced to Saturday’s podium rounds.
None were more impressive than Prazer and Reinhart, both of whom wrestled their way into the semifinals after dominating their first two opponents. Reinhart, who placed second (285) last year, barely broke a sweat, pinning both his opponents within the first two minutes. Prazer had to work a little more, earning a 5-3 majority decision in the first round before sticking Monroe’s Ben Davis one minute into the quarterfinals and getting the pinfall.
“We know Max can wrestle with the best of them but this year he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to wrestle against some of the kids ranked higher in state, so he’s flown under the radar a little.” Eastmont head coach Jason Erdmann said after the boys concluded their session. “But he came out and smacked a couple of kids in the mouth. Hopefully, he can wrestle tough (Saturday) and get in the finals.”
Initially, it looked like fellow Wildcat, Adrian Vivanco would join Prazer in the semifinals, winning his first-round match 11-1 and leading late in the third period against Auburn Mountainview’s Mahlik Walker. Vivanco held a 4-3 lead with 10 seconds left but was penalized for stalling before being taken down to lose the match 6-4.
Vivanco bounced back however in his third match, nabbing a 7-4 decision win to advance to Saturday.
“Both kids wrestled tough today,” Erdmann said. “Little disappointing in Adrian’s second match, I didn’t see the stalling call and thought we were heading into overtime, but hopefully he can come back and take third.”
“He’s been here twice before and has wrestled a handful of the guys he could see tomorrow. He deserves to be high on the podium; he’s beaten state placers and a few champions but never placed. If he wrestles as tough as we know, he can definitely take third.”
The Panthers moved four of their seven — Toby Habelton got to compete as an alternate — on to day two. But it wasn’t easy.
Only Kelsey Ibarra and Orlando Rodriguez won their first match. Evan Berdan, Briley and Habelton all got pinned while Carranza lost big 15-3 and Andreini lost 7-2.
But Briley, Carranza and Andreini all bounced back in their second and third-round matches to secure a spot in Saturday’s podium rounds. Briley did so in thrilling fashion, pinning his opponent in a minute.
“It’s always nice to have seniors place,” Wenatchee head coach Ed Valdez said Friday. “You watch them for four years and watch them get closer and closer; sometimes it doesn’t happen. My heart bleeds for Orlando — who got knocked out after he lost two straight following his first-round win — but it’s part of the sport. You always remember your last match, sometimes it’s good and sometimes not, but we got two seniors that are going to finish their career on the podium, we’ll see how high they can step up.”
Andreini and Ibarra, both of whom became the first Wenatchee girls to place at state last year, will get a chance to stand on the podium again after showing tremendous grit. Both trailed after the first period (in a knockout match) before quickly erasing the deficit in the second and getting a pinfall.
Andreini then bested training-partner Erica Grant (Olympia) in a tight third-round match to secure her spot for Saturday.
“It just came down to who wanted it more and who was more mentally tough,” Andreini said after scoring two points late to advance past Grant. “Erica is a great opponent but I knew I had to come out and give it everything. I wasn’t going to accept another loss.”
“A true champion overcomes adversity,” Wenatchee girls coach Joe Cordes said after the girls’ session. “Bella and Kelsey both were able to do that. Kelsey has had some ups-and-downs this season, but when she needs to win, she does. She knows how to turn it on when it counts.”
All nine wrestlers will be back on the mats Saturday morning, in what should be an entertaining medal round. The action gets started at 9:45 a.m.