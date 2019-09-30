The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the BCHL, have acquired two forwards as they look to bolster and strengthen their roster.
Joining the Wild prior to last weekend’s road trip was forward Harrison Scott. The 6’0, 185 lb winger from San Jose, CA played at the Bantam, U15 and U16 levels with the San Jose Jr. Sharks, followed by three seasons at Lake Forest Academy. He appeared in both games over the weekend for Wenatchee.
Hitting the ice in Wenatchee Monday will be veteran forward Luke Ormsby. Ormsby, at 5’11 and 185 lbs. from Monroe, WA has played in the Western Hockey League since joining the Seattle Thunderbirds late in the 2015-16 season. He was part of the WHL Championship team in Seattle in the 2016-17 season, played two half-seasons with the Everett Silvertips, and 40 games last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Wenatchee Wild Head Coach / GM Bliss Littler has had his eye on Ormsby for a couple of years. “He’s a veteran player with a championship pedigree. We expect him to bring energy and leadership, and he’s a player who will contribute in all situations.”
In another roster move, forward Noah Etter has joined the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL. We wish him success as he continues his career.