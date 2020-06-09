WENATCHEE — While most everyone else is desperate to get outside and adventure around the state freely and without restriction, the Wenatchee Wild and their incoming recruits are itching to get back inside — on the ice specifically.
With a lot of hockey rinks still shuttered around the country and in Canada, many returning Wild players haven’t laced up their skates since the team’s season-ending loss to Vernon at the beginning of March. The BCHL, along with essentially every other sports league around the world, closed its doors just a couple of weeks later to stave off the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Wild and head coach Chris Clark, that means a shift in recruiting. Instead of going out to watch guys play live or compete in camps, it’s done mostly over the phone or via email. Team meetings with returning players have been conducted through Zoom videoconferencing.
“We had a Zoom call with everyone the other day; that was a lot of fun,” Clark said Monday afternoon. “The hockey world is a small world. It didn’t take the guys long; once they saw each other, they shared some laughs.”
“But (we) definitely miss being out on the ice. By this time, we would have had three tryout camps already and those are always fun to be a part of. It’s been hard for sure not being able to see the kids and see where they’ve progressed.”
Though players haven’t been able to skate, Clark did say there are a lot of ways to stay in hockey shape.
“It’s probably been a lot different for them, but there are a lot of unique workout programs nowadays the guys can do from anywhere,” Clark said. “They have a whole bunch of time to get stronger, which is great, and I’m guessing we’ll see a bunch of refreshed hockey players in September itching to get on the ice.”
September is when Clark and the Wild are expecting to have the guys return for a training camp before the season starts (hopefully) at some point toward the end of the month or the beginning of October. But of course, that all depends on the amount of progress made between now and then and where Canada and the United States are in terms of the pandemic.
The Wild are the only American team in the BCHL but there are four others playing under the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) umbrella.
Clark said he and the rest of the Wild staff have been working from home over the past three months, but he’s been in contact with General Manager Bliss Littler daily.
“I do miss seeing everyone; a lot of stuff we do is through our cell phones,” Clark said. “Bliss and I have been keeping each other up to date with everything. As a coach, the summer can drag on sometimes and guys can spend too much time on the ice and wear themselves out. That won’t be the case this summer.”
The BCHL provided an update last Monday stating that the Board of Governors appointed a Return-to-Play Task Force that would work with Provincial Health Authorities to develop return-to-play guidelines and safety measures.
“We support our provincial health authorities and will comply with the guidelines put in place to make sure the safety of our players, staff and fans are always at the forefront,” said BHCL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “That being said, we can’t wait to drop the puck on what is sure to be an exciting 2020-21 season.”