Wild on ice

Wenatchee Wild players gather at center ice to salute the crowd after a home game this past season. 

 Provided photo/Russ Alman/Digital Media Northwest

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are excited to release their 2023-24 preseason schedule, featuring five games against U.S. Division teams. The team’s preseason schedule was released Monday morning in conjunction with the WHL’s announcement of the leaguewide preseason slate.

The Wild will hit the ice for the first time as a WHL side Sept. 6, going on the road for a 2 p.m. faceoff against the Spokane Chiefs. The first full weekend of WHL preseason competition will see the Wild host the Tri-City Americans at Town Toyota Center on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. before visiting the Everett Silvertips the following afternoon for a 4 p.m. puck drop as part of the Silvertips’ annual Preseason Classic.



