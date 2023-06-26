WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are excited to release their 2023-24 preseason schedule, featuring five games against U.S. Division teams. The team’s preseason schedule was released Monday morning in conjunction with the WHL’s announcement of the leaguewide preseason slate.
The Wild will hit the ice for the first time as a WHL side Sept. 6, going on the road for a 2 p.m. faceoff against the Spokane Chiefs. The first full weekend of WHL preseason competition will see the Wild host the Tri-City Americans at Town Toyota Center on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. before visiting the Everett Silvertips the following afternoon for a 4 p.m. puck drop as part of the Silvertips’ annual Preseason Classic.
The Tri-City Americans will host Wenatchee in a preseason tournament of their own the following weekend, with the Wild and Spokane Chiefs set to “drop the puck” on the four-game event on Sept. 15 at 3:05 p.m. Wenatchee and Tri-City will close out the weekend at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington on Sept. 16 at 6:05 p.m.
“We are excited to get the players to training camp at the end of August for a competitive camp,” said Wenatchee Wild general manager Bliss Littler. “The exhibition games will be an important part of our selection process.”
Ticket information for Wenatchee’s home preseason contest against the Americans will be announced at a later date. The Wild will begin their first season in the WHL this fall, with the 2023-24 regular-season schedule to be released Tuesday.
To purchase season tickets, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center.
