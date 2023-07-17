WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the hiring of Karina Lahti as the team’s new athletic trainer for the 2023-24 season. Lahti joins the team after serving as the Prince George Spruce Kings’ athletic therapist during the 2022-23 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of Wenatchee’s inaugural season in the WHL,” Lahti said. “As a former Washington resident, I look forward to returning to Washington and becoming part of the Wild community. I look forward to getting started.”
Hailing from Surrey, British Columbia, Lahti completed her bachelor’s degree in human kinetics with great distinction in 2018 at Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia, and finished her master’s degree in athletic training magna cum laude in 2022 at Whitworth University in Spokane.
Lahti has a wide range of experience in the athletic training field both in and out of the sport of hockey, including working with the men’s and women’s volleyball and basketball teams at Columbia Bible College in British Columbia, the Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the University of Colorado football team and the Langley Thunder senior and junior lacrosse teams. She is familiar with the junior hockey landscape as well, assisting the athletic training staff for the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL before spending the past season with the Spruce Kings.
“Karina comes highly recommended,” said Wild general manager Bliss Littler. “We are excited to have her join our team. We know our players will be well looked after.”
The Wild are continuing to build their staff for the 2023-24 campaign, and are set to name a new full-time equipment manager in the coming days. The team also named Kevin Constantine its head coach last Thursday and is in the process of hiring an additional full-time assistant coach to help lead the team for the upcoming season.
Wenatchee begins its first season in the WHL this fall, beginning with the home opener on September 22 against the Portland Winterhawks. 2023-24 season tickets are on sale now. To purchase season tickets, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms.
