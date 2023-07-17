Wenatchee Wild Circle Logo

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the hiring of Karina Lahti as the team’s new athletic trainer for the 2023-24 season. Lahti joins the team after serving as the Prince George Spruce Kings’ athletic therapist during the 2022-23 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of Wenatchee’s inaugural season in the WHL,” Lahti said. “As a former Washington resident, I look forward to returning to Washington and becoming part of the Wild community. I look forward to getting started.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?