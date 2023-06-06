221112-sports-wildgallery 09.JPG (copy)
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Wild's Jason Stefanek waits for the puck to drop on a face-off with a Victoria Grizzlies player in the second period of a game at The Town Toyota Center on November 11.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League, are pleased to announce the acquisition of forward Trey Fechko in a trade with the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for forward Jason Stefanek.

“We wish Jason all the best in his future endeavors,” said Wenatchee head coach Chris Clark. “We thank him for all of his hard work this past year, and we are excited to welcome Trey to Wenatchee for the upcoming season.”



