World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Wild's Jason Stefanek waits for the puck to drop on a face-off with a Victoria Grizzlies player in the second period of a game at The Town Toyota Center on November 11.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League, are pleased to announce the acquisition of forward Trey Fechko in a trade with the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for forward Jason Stefanek.
“We wish Jason all the best in his future endeavors,” said Wenatchee head coach Chris Clark. “We thank him for all of his hard work this past year, and we are excited to welcome Trey to Wenatchee for the upcoming season.”
Stefanek joined the Wild in 2022-23 after an impressive two-year run at Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island, including a 97-point showing with the school’s 18-and-under squad in 2021-22.
In his debut junior season, the Yorba Linda, California native appeared in 53 contests for the Wild, notching 10 goals and 18 assists. He brought an NCAA Division I commitment with him to Wenatchee as well, committing to Dartmouth University in the summer of 2021.
In exchange, the Wild receive Fechko, who posted nearly a point per game in his first season of junior hockey.
The forward from Raritan, New Jersey earned nine goals and added 14 assists over 25 games following a five-year high school career in the state of Minnesota. He is also set to head to NCAA Division I hockey after his junior career wraps up, with a commitment to Arizona State University already in hand.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Jason Stefanek for his contributions to the organization, and proudly welcome Trey Fechko to the Wild family.
