WENATCHEE — After “Restoring The Roar” at Town Toyota Center in the 2022-23 season, the Wenatchee Wild are bringing a new level of excitement to the area with their first season in the Western Hockey League (WHL). The Wild are excited to announce a 24-game promotional schedule for the upcoming campaign, with annual favorites and new promotions across the board.
Key promotional dates start with the home-opening weekend on Sept. 22 and 23 against the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds. The home opener against Portland has been designated “509 Night” presented by Town Toyota, featuring four-packs of Wild Zone tickets for just $50.90 with Faith & Community Night presented by Ag Supply set for the following evening.
Fans can take advantage of great giveaways both nights with commemorative tickets and magnet schedules to the first 1,000 fans in the door for the Friday matchup while the Saturday game against Seattle will feature cowbells for the first 1,000 fans in attendance.
Four jersey auctions are on the slate this season with the first jersey auction weekend set for Nov. 3 against the Vancouver Giants and Nov. 4 against the Victoria Royals. That weekend marks the annual Proud to Be an American Night, and Military Appreciation Night presented by CMI Orchards.
Returning jersey auctions are on Jan. 20 against the Spokane Chiefs (Guns & Hoses presented by Starr Ranch Growers) and Feb. 16 against the Everett Silvertips (Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Confluence Health). A new jersey auction is slated for Jan. 26 against Seattle, on Superheroes & Princesses Night presented by Numerica where the Wild are set to partner with the Brave Warrior Project for the first time.
After “Restoring the Roar” last season, the Wild will look to “Restore The Roar in ‘24” on New Year’s Eve against Seattle, followed by the return of Star Wars Night presented by Plumb Perfect on Jan. 6 against the Kelowna Rockets.
Several annual favorites are on tap in 2024, including Gesa Credit Union’s Teacher Appreciation Night (branded as “Shoot 4 Ca$h in 2022-23) on Jan. 28 against the Prince George Cougars. The annual Diaper Toss is back on Feb. 9 against Everett on Wenatchee Valley College’s “Knight at the Wild” night. The organization celebrates our area’s diverse cultures with Multicultural Night on Feb. 20 against Spokane.
March will be a packed month despite including only three home games. It starts March 3 with Walt’s 16th birthday on Pucks & Paws Night, against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The final weekend of the home slate features a totally rad ‘80s Night presented by Weinstein Beverage on March 15 against Spokane, and the Fantastic FANale presented by Ag Supply on March 16 against Portland.
“I cannot wait for this upcoming season. Every year at this time, there is so much excitement about the return of hockey in the Wolves’ Den, but this season there is extra excitement in the air,” said Wenatchee Wild director of sales and marketing Gretchen Littler. “The promotional nights were handpicked by our office staff and we are busy creating the festivities for each night. We are so excited to share these nights with all of Wild Nation.”
Many other fun promotions are planned for this season. The full Wenatchee Wild promotional schedule is available now on their website. Special ticket offers remain available as well, including the popular U.S. Division ticket packs that include tickets to every regular-season home game against a U.S. Division team, and seven-game ticket packages that cover all seven Sunday afternoon home games at Town Toyota Center.
Sept. 9 is Wenatchee’s home preseason game against the Tri-City Americans, and the team’s annual “Kids Day” — free admission for all kids under 12 years of age. Preseason tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Monday.
2023-24 season tickets are still on sale. To purchase season tickets, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.