230419-sportslocal-wildveeshockey 02.jpg
Buy Now

Mario Gasparini with the Wenatchee Wild takes a shot at the Penticton Vees' goal in the third period of their game on April 18. 

 Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild have released their regular-season schedule for the 2023-24 season — their first as members of the WHL and its U.S. Division. The 68-game schedule and 34-game home slate represent the longest such schedule in team history as the Wild move to the circuit after an eight-year tenure in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

The team’s first official outing as a WHL member club will also be its first home game in the WHL, as Wenatchee welcomes the Portland Winterhawks to Town Toyota Center for its home opener Friday, September 22. The Seattle Thunderbirds visit the following night to mark the first official game against an in-state foe in Wild history — this matchup will also be a WHL Final rematch of sorts, as the Wild take the place of the former Winnipeg ICE in the league and inherit Winnipeg’s roster from a year ago.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?