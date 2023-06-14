Associate coach To Rudrud at Wild game 2023

Wenatchee Wild associate head coach Tom Rudrud gives a high-five to fans through the glass before a recent Wild home game. The Wild announced Wednesday morning that Rudrud has retired from coaching after seven years with the organization.

 provided photo/Russ Alman/Digital Media Northwest

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild hockey club has announced that associate head coach Tom Rudrud has retired from coaching after seven years with the organization and has returned to his home state of Minnesota.

“We will certainly miss Tom both on the ice and off,” said Wenatchee head coach Chris Clark. “Not only is he an incredible coach, but he is an even better person. There’s no doubt he made this program better. I can’t thank him enough for all he’s done for our players, our program, and for me personally.”