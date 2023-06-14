Wenatchee Wild associate head coach Tom Rudrud gives a high-five to fans through the glass before a recent Wild home game. The Wild announced Wednesday morning that Rudrud has retired from coaching after seven years with the organization.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild hockey club has announced that associate head coach Tom Rudrud has retired from coaching after seven years with the organization and has returned to his home state of Minnesota.
“We will certainly miss Tom both on the ice and off,” said Wenatchee head coach Chris Clark. “Not only is he an incredible coach, but he is an even better person. There’s no doubt he made this program better. I can’t thank him enough for all he’s done for our players, our program, and for me personally.”
Rudrud’s seven-year run in the Wild organization came over two stints. He joined the team in 2012 after spending the previous two years with the former Russell Stover hockey program in Kansas City. He would remain with the team until 2017 before stepping away to attend to family matters, returning to Wenatchee in 2021.
He has enjoyed a lengthy track record of success and experience in junior and college hockey following a four-year playing career at Ferris State University in Michigan. After posting 124 points for the Bulldogs, he transitioned into coaching for the 1985-86 season as a graduate assistant at Mankato State University (now Minnesota State University). He served on the Ferris State staff as an assistant coach from 1986 to 1993 before spending three years in the same role at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
After a stint as a head coach in the North American Hockey League with the Danville Wings and Grand Rapids Bearcats, he and Wild general manager Bliss Littler first teamed up in the United States Hockey League from 2001 to 2008 with the Topeka Scarecrows and Tri-City Storm. Rudrud would move into the head coaching role there for the 2008-09 season following Littler’s departure to lead the USHL’s Omaha Lancers.
“Tom will be missed for sure,” said Littler. “Not only being one of the top teachers in junior hockey for over two decades, Tom is an even better person. I have worked with Tom for over 15 years and have learned more from him than he has learned from me. There are not many rinks in North America that when Tom walks in, there is not a friendly face to meet him. Tom made every organization he worked for better by the type of person he is.”
Rudrud’s first stint with Wenatchee was a memorable one, including a trip to the 2013 NAHL Robertson Cup championship game, the team’s switch to the BCHL in 2015, and a Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy in 2017 for the league’s regular-season title. He was an integral part of the team’s return from a COVID-related hiatus during his second stint with the Wild, helping to lead the team to 28 regular-season wins in 2022-23 and the second round of this past season’s BCHL playoffs.
“The Wenatchee Wild are a great organization,” said Rudrud. “David and Lisa White are great people. Bliss and Gretchen Littler have been outstanding people to work and to be friends with, and Chris Clark and Leigh (Mendelson) have done a great job with the organization and have put a lot of good things in place. The community of Wenatchee has been very good to me, and I appreciate everything that they have done. They’ve made me feel very welcome and very appreciated.”
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Tom Rudrud for all of his time and talents that he has shared with the team and community over the years, and wish him all the best in his retirement. He will always be part of the Wild Family!
