The Wenatchee Wild concluded their three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon with their lone visit of the year to the George Preston Rec Centre in Langley, BC to face the Langley Rivermen, who entered the game 10-2-3 and in sole possession of first place in the Coastal Conference.
The lone penalty in the first period went against the Rivermen and Wenatchee cashed in a power play goal as Landon Parker finished off a point shot from Mario Gasparini seven minutes into the period.
Langley tied the game just over six minutes later, but it only took 42 seconds for the Wild to regain the lead with Ean Somoza scoring and Owen Bohn posting the assist at 14:36.
The Wild outshot Langley 14-9 and led 2-1 at intermission.
The Wild successfully killed off two penalties in the second period, while being outshot 8-6, but stretched their lead to 3-1 on Ean Somoza’s second score of the game, midway through the period. Gasparini and Bohn assisted on the goal.
Wenatchee’s 3-1 lead stood at the end of the second.
Wenatchee tightened the screws in the final stanza, holding the Rivermen to just 5 shots on goal.
With the Langley two-goal deficit in the waning minutes, the Rivermen pulled their goalie for the extra skater and Garrett Szydlowski deposited the puck into the empty net for a 4-1 lead. Somoza picked up his fourth point of the game with an assist.
After a small skirmish in the final minute, the Wild finished the game on the power play and Ben Ivey tipped home a Connor Overson point shot with half a second left on the clock for the final 5-1 margin.
Goalie Tyler Shea put in a solid days work, turning aside 21 of 22 shots for the win.
WWe’re proud of our guys for finding a way to beat a very good team in our third game in two and a half days," Wild head coach Chris Clark said. "Tyler was very good in net and we got contributions from the entire line up.”
The Wild (3-6-4) return home for a three-game set with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (11-3-1, 3rd place Interior Conference) beginning the day after Thanksgiving at Town Toyota Center.
Puck drops on Friday at 7:05. Both Saturday and Sunday's game start at 6 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone