230420-sportslocal-wildplayoffgallery 12.jpg (copy)
The Penticton Vees, seen in this stock World photo, swept a playoff series against the Wenatchee Wild hockey team in last season's BCHL playoffs at the Town Toyota Center. The team's ownership has since bought the Winnipeg ICE and moved them to Wenatchee to join the Western Hockey League (WHL).

 Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — As the inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) season for the Wenatchee Wild draws closer, the team’s hockey operations staff in Wenatchee is set, and the focus has turned to building a strong scouting staff to keep an eye on talent within Western Canada.

The Wild are excited to announce their scouting staff for the 2023-24 campaign, with four scouts each covering a province in the Western Hockey League’s Canadian territory and one additional scout to oversee the program’s scouting efforts in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). The Wild scouting staff will work under the Wild’s director of scouting, Leigh Mendelson.



