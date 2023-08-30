The Penticton Vees, seen in this stock World photo, swept a playoff series against the Wenatchee Wild hockey team in last season's BCHL playoffs at the Town Toyota Center. The team's ownership has since bought the Winnipeg ICE and moved them to Wenatchee to join the Western Hockey League (WHL).
WENATCHEE — As the inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) season for the Wenatchee Wild draws closer, the team’s hockey operations staff in Wenatchee is set, and the focus has turned to building a strong scouting staff to keep an eye on talent within Western Canada.
The Wild are excited to announce their scouting staff for the 2023-24 campaign, with four scouts each covering a province in the Western Hockey League’s Canadian territory and one additional scout to oversee the program’s scouting efforts in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). The Wild scouting staff will work under the Wild’s director of scouting, Leigh Mendelson.
“When assembling any team, you need to start with character people,” said Mendelson. “We are thrilled with the character and experience of our scouts in the game of hockey and look forward to their contributions to the organization.”
Riley Emmerson will serve as the team’s provincial scout in British Columbia, after a 10-year professional career that included a seventh-round selection by the Minnesota Wild in the 2005 National Hockey League Draft. Emmerson played in the American Hockey League, ECHL, and Central Hockey League (CHL) during his pro career, and finished his playing career with a two-year stint in Great Britain. Emmerson currently serves as a head coach for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds in the B.C. Elite Hockey League, and works with the B.C. Program of Excellence.
Keegan Bell will serve as the team’s provincial scout in Alberta, after getting his start in the scouting world with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Kindersley Klippers in 2011. He joined the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers in 2014 as their Western Canadian scout and has served as Sioux City’s Assistant Director of Scouting since 2019, helping the team to a 2022 USHL Clark Cup title. He was also the Northern Head Scout for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Drumheller Dragons during the 2017-18 campaign.
Andrew Bailey returns to the organization as the team’s provincial scout in Saskatchewan, playing for four years in the WHL with the former Kootenay ICE. He played for five years at the University of Saskatchewan while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in commerce, and played one season of pro hockey in Germany. Andrew has spent the past 15 years involved in coaching and player development.
Mitchell Kirkup becomes the team’s provincial scout in Manitoba, entering his 12th season as a WHL scout after previous stints with the Spokane Chiefs and Prince George Cougars. Kirkup also serves as the Director of Scouting for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Swan Valley Stampeders, playing three years in the MJHL before obtaining his degree in education.
Troy Mick also joins the scouting staff as the team’s CSSHL and Special Assignment Scout. Mick joins the Wild scouting staff with a lifetime of experience as a player and coach. A former draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he starred in the WHL with Portland and Regina before embarking on a pro career that was cut short by injury. Since 1993, Mick has spent 20 years coaching and managing in the BCHL and WHL and currently serves as the hockey director for the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy and head coach for the Wild teams in the CSSHL.
“I’m very excited with the staff that’s been put together,” said Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler. “I can’t wait to get to work with Leigh and the rest of his staff.”
The 2023-24 season is fast approaching, with players currently reporting to Wenatchee ahead of the start of on-ice training camp activities on Thursday.
Tickets for Wenatchee’s first preseason game at home — a “Kids Day” contest against Tri-City — are free for all kids under 12. The Wild’s first two regular season home openers, on Sept. 22 and 23 against the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds, respectively, are also on sale. Tickets for the rest of the team’s 2023-24 regular-season home games go on sale on Sept. 8.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
