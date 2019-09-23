WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild put the finishing touch on a four game homestand as they defeated the visiting Merritt Centennials by a final score of 5-2 on Saturday night at Town Toyota Center, improving to 5-0-1 on the young season.
Wenatchee opened the scoring at 2:47 of the first period Blake Emerson headmanned a pass to Matt Dorsey who carried it into the Centennials zone. As he looked to split the defense between the circles, he was tied up and the loose puck was collected by the trailing Dallas Farrell who slid it between the pads for the 1-0 lead. Trevor Griebel connected on the power play from inside the right circle at 5:51 following an offensive zone faceoff win and the Wild lead 2-0 after 20 minutes.
In the middle frame, Nick Cafarelli found his scoring touch as he drove down the right wing on a power play, curled around behind the Centennials net around to the left wing circle as the penalty expired, then wired a wrister across the body, picking the top corner on the glove side for a 3-0 lead. Merritt answered :19 seconds later to cut into the lead, but the 3-1 Wild lead was intact at the end of the second period.
Early in the third period, a penalty shot was awarded to Merritt that Daniel Tkac converted at 1:49 that suddenly had Merritt within a goal despite being outshot heavily. Nick Cafarelli gave the Wild some breathing room when he knocked home a Matt Dorsey pass on the power play at 9:31. The win was sealed when Brian Adams nailed an empty net goal for the second night in a row and Wenatchee skated the Victory Lap to celebrate their 5-2 win. Noah Altman picked up the win in his first start of the season, turning aside 19 of 21 shots on goal. Matt Dorsey earned a playmaker with three assists on the night. Wenatchee outshot Merritt, 52-21.
Wenatchee (5-0-1) hits the road, beginning Friday night in Chilliwack (2-4-0) and continuing Saturday at Merritt (1-4-0). The Friday game will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 560 KPQ, and Saturday TBD. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV.