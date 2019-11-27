WENATCHEE — After beating the Prince George Spruce Kings in their first game back Monday night the Wild will look to build some momentum and collect a couple more wins with the Nanaimo Clippers and Langley Rivermen coming to Town Toyota Friday and Saturday night.
Despite losing four straight at the start of November — two of which in OT — the Wild have rattled off wins in three of their last four games and sit fourth in the Interior. And though they are battered and bruised, as Drake Usher and Luke Ormsby are still out of the lineup, head coach Bliss Littler thinks the guys are improving.
“We’ve gone back and forth with (Daniel) Chenard being injured,” Littler said. “It was a struggle with him hurt, back and then hurt again and we have been up-and-down, but we are getting better. We got through the stretch with Penticton and Salmon Arm and I think that forced us to up our game. I like the direction that we are going.”
In other good news, the Wild announced Tuesday that Sam Morton, a leading member of the team that won the Fred Page and Doyle Cup two years ago with 54 points in the regular-season and 25 in the playoffs, will return to the Wild in December as he plans to transfer out of Union — where he has spent the last season and a half. Coach Littler expects him on the ice as early as next week.
“He should be in Monday or Tuesday,” Littler said. “Right now we are pretty injured as far as bodies go. Ormsby is still a couple of weeks away and Usher is out until the first of the year so the younger guys have been getting some chances to play. But with Sammy coming back, he gives us a true No. 1 center and he’s a guy that has played a lot of games and understands how we do things. I think he’ll help be a culture-builder in the locker room and definitely help the leadership group.”
Morton potentially could be available for next Wednesday’s tilt against Penticton but his offensive prowess would have been welcomed a week earlier as well. Nanaimo (19-7-2) has two of the top three goalies in the BCHL — in terms of goals allowed and save percentage. Jordan Naylor, who Wenatchee will likely see between the pipes, has lost only two games all year and pitched three shutouts.
“They don’t give up a whole bunch of chances,” Littler said. “Their goalies are doing a great job and when you don’t have to score a lot that gives you a lot of confidence upfront. They play a good style of hockey and have been winning a lot which breeds confidence, so we are going to have to have our A-game.”
Nick Cafarelli continues to dazzle in his rookie season and is currently 11th in the BCHL in points with 13 goals and 17 assists. He leads all rookies in points and is five ahead of teammate Tyler Young, who is having also playing well in his first season in the BCHL.
The Wild return to Town Toyota on Saturday night as well to take on Langley Rivermen (12-14-1) in what will be Wenatchee’s final Saturday game until December 21 against the Powell River Kings.
“Langley is very old-school and they finish every check,” Littler said. “They are a difficult team to play against, and they’ve always been that way.”
Friday night is Feastgiving in Town Toyota and Saturday the Wild are running a Holiday Toy Drive. Puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m.