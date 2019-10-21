VICTORIA, Canada — The Wenatchee Wild put the finishing touch on a three-game road trip with a flourish as they posted a 2-0 shutout victory over the Victoria Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at the Q Centre in Victoria, BC, Canada.
For both teams, it was the third game in a span of 43 hours, but the first period showed Wenatchee to have the fresher legs as they outshot the Grizzlies 15-2. The game remained scoreless into the second period, though, until Wild defenseman Drew Bavaro fired a shot from the midpoint that found the top corner for a 1-0 lead. Wenatchee got an insurance marker when Harrison Scott forced a turnover while killing a penalty, then drilled his shot home on a 2-on-1 rush and the Wild led 2-0 after 2. Victoria pulled the goalie for the extra attacker late in the third but Daniel Chenard held fast, denying 16 Grizzlies shots overall to collect the shutout victory.
Wenatchee (8-5-2) heads home where they will play three in a row and seven of their next eight games. This week, it’s West Kelowna on Wednesday (6 pm), then Salmon Arm on Friday and Saturday. The Wednesday and Friday games will be broadcast on NewsRadio 560 KPQ, and Saturday night’s game will air on SportsRadio 1340 The Hawk. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV.
Wild battle to 7-3 road win
COWICHAN VALLEY, Canada — In the middle game of a three game Island Division road trip, the Wenatchee Wild put together a solid 60 minute showing to defeat the first place Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday night at Cowichan Community Centre by a final score of 7-3. The Wild never trailed in the game.
Wenatchee scored first on a Jack Bayless wrister at 4:09 of the first that went in off the blocker of Capitals goalie Zach Borgiel. The Capitals tied the game at 8:39 on a power play goal from Cruz Cote, a one-timer from between the circles on the power play. Bayless buried his second of the game on a nearly identical goal, sent from the left corner on a power play and one-timed into the top corner for a 2-1 Wild lead that stood at the end of the first.
In the second period, Cowichan Valley tied the game on a Johnny Howie wrister from the blue line, but 1:20 later, defenseman Luke Gallagher squeezed a blue line wrister through the pads for a 3-2 lead. Again, the Capitals rallied to tie after a turnover created a chance for Zach Brooks that he converted and the game was tied at 3. Wenatchee grabbed the lead for good at 9:18 of the second period when a Jack Bayless shot found the net off the body of Brett Chorske for a 4-3 lead. A Wild power play blast from Drew Bavaro made it 5-3, and Harrison Scott added another as he punched home a loose puck in the crease for a 6-3 Wenatchee lead heading into the second intermission. The Capitals imploded in the final frame, taking 6 minor penalties, a misconduct and two game misconducts in the third period alone. Nick Cafarelli scored a power play at 14:50 for the final 7-3 score. Daniel Chenard turned aside 22 shots for the win.