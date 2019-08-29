WENATCHEE — The Wild wrap up preseason play Friday night in Surrey with just a week remaining until puck drop in their regular-season opener against the Centennials. Though the game will not be covered on the local radio stations, it will be broadcast online via HockeyTV.
Wenatchee has won just one of their three preseason games so far, falling 8-5 last Sunday against Coquitlam and 5-0 on Saturday against Langley. But the Wild have had a few moments as well.
Wenatchee kicked off its preseason with a 3-1 win over the rival Chilliwack Chiefs last Friday and both Hunter Hasting and Trevor Griebel bagged a pair of points win a goal and assist each. Netminder Noah Altman earned his first win in a Wild uniform after turning away 14 of the 15 shots he faced.
The Wild have also run up the shot total, firing a barrage of 40, 32 and 30 shots on net over their three games (all of which were on the road).
Generating offense has never really been an issue with head coach Bliss Littler standing behind the bench. Wenatchee has consistently ranked among the top offensive teams in the BCHL over the last five years, including the 2017/18 when they won the Fred Page Cup and had three players (Jasper Weatherby, Cooper Zech and AJ Vanderbeck) all finish among the top-10 in scoring.
Even with a fresh new crop of faces, expect more of the same this coming season. The Wild open against Merrit next Friday and have their home-opener against Vernon on Friday, September 13. Puck drops tomorrow at 7 p.m.