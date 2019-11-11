WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild rallied to erase deficits twice on Saturday night but in the end, the visiting Penticton Vees were able to cement a 5-3 victory and complete the weekend sweep.
The building was loaded with the largest crowd of the season (2,912) and the home team brought the pressure early. Penticton was held without a shot for the first six minutes of the game, but the first one they managed found the net as Liam Malmquist ripped a shot from the right circle. Danny Weight smacked home a power play goal with five minutes left in the first for a 2-0 Penticton advantage.
The Wild cut into the Vees lead on a Nick Cafarelli goal following a goal mouth scramble at 6:58 of the second, and a minute later Quinn Emerson followed his own rebound to knot the score at 2-2. Jackson Niedermayer reclaimed the lead for the Vees at 13:01, but the Wild responded with a power play goal by Brian Adams just :12 seconds later. The game was tied at 3-3 headed into the third.
A Wenatchee bench minor for too many men on the ice set up Penticton for the eventual game winning goal, a high blocker side wrister from Jay O’Brien that gave the Vees a 4-3 lead with less than five minutes to play. David Silye pounced on an unforced turnover for the final empty netter. Noah Altman stopped 21 of 25 shots on the night.
Wenatchee (11-10-2) embarks on a five game road stretch Saturday night at SOEC with the Penticton Vees (18-4-1). The game will be broadcast locally with Cherry Creek Radio. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV. Game time is 7:05 pm. Watch Party location is Bob’s Burgers and Brew in East Wenatchee.