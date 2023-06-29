Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson, in the midst of a 98-point season for the Winnipeg ICE in 2022-23. Benson is slated to play for the Wild this season after Winnipeg’s relocation to Wenatchee earlier this month. Benson was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft Wednesday evening.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Wenatchee Wild are excited to congratulate forward Zach Benson on his selection Wednesday evening in the NHL Entry Draft. Benson was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres with the 13th overall pick.
Benson, a native of Chilliwack, British Columbia, entered the draft ranked sixth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He is set to enter his fourth season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this fall, and first with Wenatchee following the purchase and relocation of the Winnipeg ICE earlier this month.
“It’s super exciting. You dream of this moment, but it’s also nerve-wracking,” Benson said. “For most of the day, I was pretty nervous, but it was mixed with excitement. It’s pretty surreal – wearing an NHL jersey is pretty amazing. I’m super thrilled right now.”
After leading Winnipeg with 23 points during the team’s 2022 run to the Eastern Conference Final, he cranked his game up to a new level with 98 points during the 2022-23 WHL regular season, good for third place on the league leaderboard. His 17 points helped push his team to another deep playoff run, reaching last month’s WHL Final, and his +68 plus/minus mark this past season was also a new career-best. After completing three seasons with the WHL, Benson has racked up 71 goals and 110 assists in 142 appearances.
Benson is among four first-rounders over the past three years — the 35th player in the former ICE organization — who has been taken in the NHL Draft. He is set to add his name to a brief list of players in Wild history to put on a Wenatchee uniform after being drafted.
Chase Perry returned to the Wild for the 2015-16 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season after being selected by Detroit in 2014, and Cade Littler was chosen by the Calgary Flames in the 2022 draft before returning for the team’s final season in the BCHL in 2022-23.
Last year’s Winnipeg ICE roster featured nine players who had already been selected in the NHL Draft, including Matthew Savoie, who was selected ninth by the Sabres in last year’s draft.
“(Matthew) and I played the whole year together on the same line,” Benson said. “We killed (penalties) together and played on the power play together, so now to be sharing the same NHL jersey is pretty amazing. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Wild will begin their five-game preseason matchups at the Spokane Chiefs on Sept 6 at 2 p.m. and start the inaugural regular season with the WHL this fall with a home opener on Sept 22 against the Portland Winterhawks at 7 p.m.
