Benson with the Winnipeg ICE

Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson, in the midst of a 98-point season for the Winnipeg ICE in 2022-23. Benson is slated to play for the Wild this season after Winnipeg’s relocation to Wenatchee earlier this month. Benson was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft Wednesday evening.

 Provided photo/WHL/Zachary Peters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Wenatchee Wild are excited to congratulate forward Zach Benson on his selection Wednesday evening in the NHL Entry Draft. Benson was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres with the 13th overall pick.

Benson, a native of Chilliwack, British Columbia, entered the draft ranked sixth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He is set to enter his fourth season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this fall, and first with Wenatchee following the purchase and relocation of the Winnipeg ICE earlier this month.



