WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are excited to announce that fans can once again follow the team all season long on local radio and worldwide streaming as the team gets set to begin its first year in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24.

All 68 Wenatchee Wild regular-season and playoff games will air on Townsquare Media radio stations in the Wenatchee Valley, with the bulk of this year’s schedule set to air on Newsradio 560 KPQ, and occasional broadcasts shifting to 1340 The Hawk.



