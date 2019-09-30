CHILLIWACK, Canada — The Wenatchee Wild made their only visit of the season to the Chilliwack Coliseum on Friday, and were handed their first regulation loss of the season as the Chilliwack Chiefs converted three of three power plays en route to a 6-2 win.
Wenatchee scored first for the fifth straight game, the goal coming late in the first period on the back end of a double minor power play. Nick Cafarelli carried the puck into the left circle, worked it up top for Trevor Griebel, who whisked it across into the right circle for Brian Adams who pounded the shot home for a 1-0 Wild lead. Wenatchee outshot Chilliwack 12-5 in the opening period.
The pendulum swung cleanly and swiftly in the second period. The Chiefs buried three unanswered goals, the first coming :10 seconds into their first power play from Joey Larson, the next two a pair of top corner rips from the left circle from Arlo Merritt less than 4 minutes apart. The Chiefs led 3-1 after 2, and had evened the shots total at 17 apiece.
More Chiefs power play success followed in the third as they buried both chances, sandwiched around an even strength tally that found the net through a maze of bounces and the Chiefs led comfortably, 6-1. Wenatchee scored a late power play goal when Brett Chorske finished the rebound of a Trevor Griebel chance for the final 6-2 margin.
Wenatchee edged 2-1 overtime
The Wenatchee Wild faced the Merritt Centennials on the road Saturday night, and a briskly paced game (at times) would be decided in overtime where the Wild fell by a final score of 2-1.
After the teams traded abbreviated power plays, Wenatchee capitalized late in the first period. Tyler Young had the puck at the top of the left circle and Nick Cafarelli was able to get control of it down low, where he tossed it across to Brian Adams on the right side for the one-timer and 1-0 Wild lead. For Adams, it was his team-leading seventh goal of the season.
Merritt struck just :15 seconds into the second period on a wraparound by Spencer Schneider. The Wild successfully killed off three Merritt power plays in the middle frame, and the game remained tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.
A double minor spearing penalty against the Centennials in the third afforded the Wild a great opportunity, but Merritt held fast. As the game headed to three-on-three sudden death overtime, Wenatchee had two glorious chances in the opening minute but were unable to cash in, and Merritt responded with a couple of good chances as well. The game winning goal came on a rush with Brett Roloson wiring a pass to Joey Berkopec who deflected the puck into the top corner of the net as the Centennials nabbed the 2-1 overtime win. Daniel Chenard made some brilliant stops, turning aside 22 of 24 shots overall.
Wenatchee (5-1-2) heads to the BCHL Showcase Presented by Bauer with a pair of games to be played in Penticton’s South Okanagon Event Centre. Friday the Wild face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at 1 p.m., then Saturday the Penticton Vees. The games will be broadcast live with Friday’s game on SportsRadio 1340 The Hawk, and Saturday night’s game on NewsRadio 560 KPQ. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV.