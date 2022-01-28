WENATCHEE — While the V-formation is typically reserved for the final minutes of a victory, Penticton operated in the Vees-Formation for the second night in a row against the Wild.
Wenatchee dropped the game by a final score of 6-2. The Vees’ six goals came from five different players. Head coach Chris Clark said the team continues to be hurt by one bad period. Friday night, the Wild’s struggles came in the second of play.
“You’re playing a pretty good team over there in Penticton. And when we mistakes tonight, they capitalized,” Clark said. “I liked our first period a lot. I thought we came out with a bunch of energy and a bunch of jump. We took a few undisciplined penalties, which didn’t help us either.”
The first period was even, with each team finding the back of the net once. The Wild’s offense came on a Cade Stibbe goal, with assists by Garrett Szydlowski and Ean Somoza 13:10 into the period. Minutes later, Penticton found the net with an unassisted goal coming from Ryan Hopkins. During the period, the Wild had 12 shots on goals to the Vees 16.
The second period proved challenging for the Wild in both phases of the game with the offense shutout and the Vee’s scoring three times. Hopkins found the net again in the second period, with the defenseman scoring 3:59 into the period on an assist by Casey McDonald. With just over five minutes left in the period, the Vees scored again, this time on an unassisted goal by Frank Djurasevic. The offense wasn’t done, with Stefano Bottini scoring an unassisted goal less than a minute later.
Like the first period, the Vees again had more shots on goal (12) than the Wild (9) in the second period.
“We’ve got to find a way to put a full 60 minutes together,” Clark said. “If we do that, I like our chances.”
The Vees opened up the third period with another goal. This time, Adam Eisele scored off of a Luc Wilson assist 3:12 into the period. After the Vees offensive onslaught, the Wild’s Landon Parker got in on the action in the third period, cutting the deficit to 5-2. The Vees’ lead returned to four minutes later, with Bradly Nadeau scoring off a Wilson assist.
“You always want to win at home. You want to defend your home ice. You want to make this a difficult building to play in, and I thought we’ve been doing a good job of that,” Clark said. “You do have to give credit to Penticton, they played very well again tonight. But we’ve got to find a way to get the two points tomorrow and salvage a victory here on home ice.”
The Wild host the Vee’s Saturday night in a series finale and welcome Cranbrook to Wenatchee Tuesday before hitting the road for a five-game road trip.