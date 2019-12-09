COQUITLAM, CANADA — The Wenatchee Wild had a tall task before them on Sunday night. Travel 240 miles on Sunday after playing Saturday night, dress a lineup that’s missing a full forward line with 6 players out injured, and face the currently top ranked Coquitlam Express who were off Saturday night, and haven’t lost a game at home all year. With circumstances stacked against them, the Wild came ready to play.
Coquitlam did get on the board first when Connor Gregga slipped a shot through traffic after the puck bounced his way off a Wild skate for a 1-0 Express lead. Wenatchee responded to tie the game when Sam Morton collected his first goal since rejoining the team five days prior. Brian Adams chipped the puck from his own zone ahead to a streaking Ethan Wolthers on the right wing, and Wolthers drove to the net before sliding a pass across to Morton who buried it from the left side at 12:47 of the first. Later in the same period, Drew Bavaro netted his sixth of the year on a 5-on-3 power play with a blistering shot high over the blocker of Express goalie Jack Watson and the Wild led 2-1 after twenty minutes.
Coquitlam tied it up in the second as Will Margel tapped in a Greg Lapointe pass across the top of the crease, then took the lead at 13:34 as Ethan O’Rourke was able to cut hard to the net from the left wing, sliding the puck around and behind Daniel Chenard. Connor Gregga scored his second of the night on a third power play for the final 4-2 margin as the Express won their ninth in a row, improving to 18-0-0 in their building this season. The Express win marked the first time they had beaten Wenatchee since Oct. 21, 2016, a total of nine games. Coquitlam visits the Wolves Den on Feb. 1.
Wenatchee (16-14-4) concludes their road trip Wednesday night at Trail (19-12-3) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast and streamed online with NewsRadio 560 KPQ, with the Pregame Show airing at 6:45 p.m. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV. Watch Party is at Bob’s Burgers and Brew in East Wenatchee.
Wild fall 6-4 to Vernon
VERNON, CANADA — Kicking off a three-game road swing on Saturday night in Vernon, the Wild special teams were victimized as the Vipers went 3 for 4 on the power play, and scored a shorthanded goal during a five-minute major Wild power play on the way to a 6-4 win on Saturday night at Kal Tire Place in Vernon, BC.
Brett Chorske opened the scoring for Wenatchee midway through the first period with a blistering shot up high. Vernon tied it on a Matt Kowalski five-hole dribbler that launched Vernon’s Teddy Bear Toss event. Brian Adams hammered a power play goal from the bottom of the right circle at 6:50 of the second period for a 2-1 lead. Fourteen seconds later, Vernon went on the power play themselves and seven seconds into that power play they scored as Cameron MacDonald converted. At 12:36, Vernon defenseman Landon Fuller was issued a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit on Matt Dorsey that took him out the game. On the ensuing power play, a snapped stick on a Wild point shot became an odd-man rush the other way, and a Viper shorthanded goal by Dawson Holt gave them a 3-2 lead. In the final minute of the period, another Vernon power play goal made it 4-2 at the second intermission.
Wenatchee got a positive jolt early in the third as Drew Bavaro wired a shot through the pads of the Viper goalie from the blue line at 2:31 and had closed the gap to 4-3. At 12:59, Vernon regained their two-goal cushion when Holt finished off a crisp pass from Elan Bar-Lev-Wise on a rush for a 5-3 lead, then converted another power play chance, this one by MacDonald for his second of the game for a 6-3 edge. Wenatchee responded quickly, with Tyler Young setting up Hunter Hastings for a one-timer to make it 6-4. Wenatchee pulled the goalie for the extra attacker and kept consistent pressure but couldn’t close the gap. Daniel Chenard took the loss, stopping 16 of 22 shots on the night.