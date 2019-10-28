WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild scored first, and then scored last, but in between there were four goals by the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday night that led to a 4-2 Wenatchee loss at Town Toyota Center.
It was a power play goal at the 6:06 mark of the first that opened the scoring. Brett Chorske zipped a pass from the left circle across to Trevor Griebel in the right circle. Griebel’s shot was denied but Luke Ormsby was there to sweep it home and the Wild led 1-0. Salmon Arm tied it up on a power play goal of their own, a simple tap-in of a rebound in the crease by Coalson Wolford and it was a tie game at the first intermission. Holden Knights knocked in a rebound on the doorstep early in the second period for a 2-1 Salmon Arm lead, and at 12:52 Daniel Rybarik drove home a blocker side shot on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 3-1. Wolford added another on the power play in the opening minute of the third. Trevor Griebel wired home a power play goal from the right circle with 2:07 left to play and the Wild opted to pull the goaltender for the extra attacker but ran out of time as the Silverbacks posted the 4-2 win. Noah Altman stopped 38 of 42 shots.
Wenatchee (9-7-2) heads to Cominco Arena to meet the Trail Smoke Eaters (11-6-2) on Wednesday night before returning home for a four game homestand. The game will air on NewsRadio 560 KPQ. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV.
Wild fall 8-5 to Silverbacks
The Wenatchee Wild had their modest three game win streak halted with an 8-5 loss to the division leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday night at Town Toyota Center.
Brian Adams opened the scoring for Wenatchee in the first period after Tyler Young forced a turnover on the forecheck, centering from below the goal line to Adams for the quick finish and a 1-0 lead. The Wild dominated the first half of the period, but things changed in a flash. Salmon Arm scored four goals in the span of 1:54 capitalizing on second chances, rebounds, and turnovers. The Silverbacks added a shorthanded goal early in the second period and had all the momentum to go along with a 5-1 lead. The Wild took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play and stopped the bleeding with a Luke Ormsby goal as he walked out of the left wing corner and flipped the puck high glove side to make it 5-2, and Hunter Hastings drove the following faceoff play right up the middle to make it 5-3 just five seconds later. Midway through the period, Nick Cafarelli netted a gorgeous power play goal to close the gap to 5-4. With his back to the goalie, he put the stick between his own legs and flipped the puck up and over into the net. The Silverbacks responded with a pair of power play goals to extend their lead to 7-4 but Brett Chorske whistled a wrister home in the final minute of the middle frame for a 7-5 margin to keep things close heading into the final frame. However, Salmon Arm tacked on one additional power play goal late in the game for the 8-5 final. Noah Altman worked the majority of the game, though he was relieved by the AP goalie for :43 seconds in the first period following the third goal. In all, he stopped 25 of 32 shots.