MERRITT, B.C. — The Wenatchee Wild traveled north Friday night and crossed the border to face the Merritt Centennials for the second time this season. Last November, the Wild edged Merritt by a single goal 5-4.

The win-loss ratio between these two teams heavily favors Wenatchee, but any night could go the other way.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?