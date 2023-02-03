MERRITT, B.C. — The Wenatchee Wild traveled north Friday night and crossed the border to face the Merritt Centennials for the second time this season. Last November, the Wild edged Merritt by a single goal 5-4.
The win-loss ratio between these two teams heavily favors Wenatchee, but any night could go the other way.
Though Wenatchee outshot Merritt 19-8 in the first period, Merritt was the first to send the puck into the net. Halfway through the third minute, Ryan Spinale scored after assists from Carter Schmidt and Maddix McCagherty 1-0.
But halfway into the period, Wenatchee’s Dane Westen found an open Luke Weilandt who slotted it through for the tie and his 11th goal this season 1-1.
Early in the second period, the Wild got a power play, and Jason Stefanek took advantage after assists from Ean Samoza and Micah Berger. They had the lead 2-1.
It didn’t last long. Merritt quickly responded, not two minutes later, to tie things up 2-2. And in the 14th minute, they regained the lead 3-2. That didn’t last long, either.
Within that minute, Stefanek got his second goal of the night, and fifth this season, to even out the score 3-3. When the period ended Wenatchee, outshot Merritt by more than three times 16-5.
The game-winning goal didn’t come in the third period until the 14th minute. Once again, the Wild snuck one through by the hand of Weilandt, his second goal of the night, after an assist from Stefanek 4-3.
It was less egregious, but Wenatchee outshot Merritt in the third period 18-10.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone