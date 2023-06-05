GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League, are excited to announce that two-year forward Cade Littler has committed to continue his hockey career at the University of North Dakota, an NCAA Division I institution and member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
“It’s been a dream of mine to play at North Dakota,” Littler said. “I’m excited for the future.”
Littler is one of the most decorated players in Wild history, posting 113 points over his two years in a Wenatchee uniform. His 45 points during the 2021-22 season ranks as the highest-scoring season ever by a Wild 17-year-old, and his 68 points in 2022-23 is the team’s all-time mark for an 18-year-old player.
He is also one of eight players in Wenatchee Wild history to be selected in the National Hockey League draft, earning a seventh-round selection by the Calgary Flames in 2022.
The East Wenatchee native excelled on special teams this past season, with a dozen of his team-high 29 goals coming on the power play. His 12 markers on the man-advantage were the most by a Wild player in six years, and the fifth-most for a single season in team history. He was thrice named a BCHL Star of the Week in 2022-23 and earned the league’s Third Star honors for December.
“We’re very proud of Cade and all of his accomplishments during his time with the Wild,” said Wenatchee head coach Chris Clark. “I know the University of North Dakota has always been held very near and dear to Cade’s heart, and we’re extremely excited for him and his accomplishments.”
The 2004-born forward’s college home is one of the sport’s premier NCAA programs, boasting 22 Frozen Four appearances, including eight national championships and five more appearances in the NCAA title game. The Fighting Hawks will be led in 2023-24 by ninth-year head coach Brad Berry, who guided the team to an 18-15-6 finish this past season and is approaching the 200-win mark for his head coaching career.
Littler becomes the fourth player in Wenatchee history to commit to UND — Murphy Stratton, Jasper Weatherby and Michael Di Puma all committed to North Dakota after enjoying stellar junior careers with the Wild.
The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Cade Littler on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at the University of North Dakota and wish him continued success as he prepares to take this important step in his academic and athletic career.
