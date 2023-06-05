221210-sportslocal-littler 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Cade Littler with the Wenatchee Wild hockey team makes a pass during a game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Nov. 16, 2022, at the Town Toyota Center.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League, are excited to announce that two-year forward Cade Littler has committed to continue his hockey career at the University of North Dakota, an NCAA Division I institution and member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play at North Dakota,” Littler said. “I’m excited for the future.”



