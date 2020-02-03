WENATCHEE — With the largest crowd of the season on hand for “Guns N Hoses Night” to honor the areas first responders, the Wenatchee Wild treated the home fans to a thrilling 4-3 win in overtime against the top rated team in the BCHL, the Coquitlam Express.
For the third Saturday in a row, the Wild ended regulation in a tie, and for the third Saturday in a row, sent the home fans home happy. Two weeks ago it was a 4-3 overtime win over Surrey, and last week it was nine-round shootout win over Trail. This time, another overtime win and it required only 35 seconds to complete.
Wenatchee showed an inspired effort yet found themselves trailing after one period, 1-0. Matt Dorsey tied the game in the second period when he redirected a Tanner Main point shot. After the Express retook the lead on a Cooper Connell goal late in the second, Hunter Hastings quickly drew the Wild back even with a solid rip from the left wing half wall. Coquitlam struck early in the third to grab the lead for a third time, only to have Wenatchee respond with a tying goal yet again. Sam Morton tipped a Drew Bavaro right point shot that skipped past Clay Stevenson knotting the score at 3. The Wild killed off two penalties in the second half of the third period, and, coupled with an outstanding goaltending performance from Noah Altman sent the game into overtime.
The extra session lasted just 35 seconds. Dylan Herzog forced a turnover in the defensive zone, tapped the puck to Luke Ormsby and then joined in on a 2-on-1 rush. Ormsby saucered a perfect backhand pass from the left wing over a diving Express defender that Herzog swatted home for the game winner.
Wenatchee (24-22-4) reloads the bus and heads back out on the road to face Prince George (17-28-5) on Wednesday, then Surrey (22-21-7) on Friday and Langley (20-24-4) Saturday. The games will be broadcast and streamed online with NewsRadio 560 KPQ, with the Pregame Shows airing at 6:45 p.m. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV. Away Game Watch Party is at Bob’s Burgers and Brew.
Wild playoff ticket packages are on sale now in the Wild office. Call 509-888-7825.