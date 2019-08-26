HOPE, B.C. — The Wenatchee Wild took the first step in their 2019-20 campaign with a preseason game against the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday night, skating away with a 3-1 win.
The game was played in the community of Hope, BC, a small town of just over 6,000 people. The rink portion of the complex was small but clean, with a crisp sheet of ice that players enjoyed competing on.
The first period saw both teams showing off their standard looks. Chilliwack skated briskly and looked to finish every check. Wenatchee played a skilled puck possession style that saw the Wild outshoot the Chiefs 11-5 in a scoreless frame. Chilliwack killed off three first period penalties, while the Wild killed two.
In the second period, Brian Adams put the Wild up 1-0, finishing off a sharp passing sequence with fellow returners Hunter Hastings and Trevor Griebel. The Chiefs managed to tie it up when Peter Reynolds followed his own rebound to poke a squeaker into the net, and though the Wild were outshooting Chilliwack 27-11 through 40 minutes, the game was tied. Fans delighted in a spirited bout between Murphy Stratton and Clark Nelson, a heavyweight tilt that lasted longer than most of its kind, and that most judges would score fairly evenly.
Just over five minutes into the final frame, Hunter Hastings snapped home a shot from the left circle, set up by Nick Cafarelli and Julien Ménes for a 2-1 Wild edge, and Trevor Griebel potted a similar shot on the power play for the final 3-1 margin, with Cafarelli and Dallas Farrell notching assists.
Goalie Noah Altman turned aside 14 of 15 shots, including a breakaway chance and also a rare 4-on-1 rush. In all Wenatchee outshot the Chiefs 40-15.
Wild blanked in preseason tuneup at Langley
LANGLEY, B.C. — The Wenatchee Wild continued their preseason tuneups with a Saturday night game at Langley against the Rivermen.
The first period saw the Wild kill off a pair of penalties, and come up empty on a man advantage of their own. The Wild outshot Langley 11-7 in the opening frame, but the Rivermen bounced back and turned the tables in the second period. Midway through, at 11:10 Jake Livingstone sailed a high wrister from the blue line into the net for a 1-0 Langley lead. At 15:29, Tanner Versluis swatted home a rebound on the power play for a 2-0 margin, and at 17:05 Will Winship snuck a shot through from the high slot and the Rivermen took a 3-0 lead into the locker room after two periods.
In the third period, Langley added to their lead on a Will Dow-Kenny shot from the right point that deflected off a Wild stick into the net at 5:07. Ryan Helliwell hammered a low slapshot through traffic at 14:39 for what proved to be the final 5-0 margin. Daniel Chenard went the distance in goal, stopping 17 of 22 shots. Wenatchee fired 27 shots at Braedon Fleming in the Rivermen net.
Wild fall in exhibition game with Coquitlam
DELTA, B.C. — On Sunday afternoon in Delta, BC, the Wenatchee Wild visited Sungod Arena to face the Coquitlam Express in BCHL preseason action. It was the third game in 48 hours for Wenatchee, coming off a 3-1 win over Chilliwack on Friday and a 5-0 loss on Saturday night in Langley.
Eyebrows raised throughout the building when the US anthem was inadvertently skipped. Matt Dorsey responded by stuffing home a misplayed puck for an unassisted tally :35 seconds into the game. Dallas Farrell added another at 1:10, assisted by Jack Bayless and Hunter Hastings. The Express rallied, getting on the board at 3:24 on a goal by Tyler Schleppe. Noah de la Durantaye tied the game at 7:44, and Logan Kurki put Coquitlam ahead at 13:07. The Wild had 4 power play chances in the first period, the last two overlapping into a 5-on-3 advantage. Tyler Young cashed in to tie the game at 19:44, assisted by Brian Adams and the 3-3 score carried into the intermission, with shots even at 12 a side.
The Express pounced on a turnover while shorthanded early in the second, creating a partial breakaway that turned into a 4-3 Coquitlam advantage :27 into the middle frame. Jack Bayless ripped a wrister top shelf from the left wing to tie it up at 4-4 at 3:56, but two late Express tallies made it 6-4 at the end of two periods, scored by Adam Trotman and Gregory Lapointe. Coquitlam had the upper hand in shots with a 25-21 edge.
In the final frame, Nico Chmelevski buried a one-timer at 12:15 to close the gap to 6-5, but a pair of Express power play goals in the final five minutes brought about an 8-5 final score. Daniel Chenard came in for the final period after Michael Brown played the first 40 minutes. Coquitlam outshot Wenatchee 32-30 on the afternoon.
Wenatchee’s final preseason action goes Friday, Aug. 30 on the road at Surrey. The regular season begins Sep. 6 at Merritt and the home opener is Sep. 13 vs Vernon.