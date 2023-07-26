Andrew Sarauer new Wild Asst. Coach

Wenatchee Wild assistant coach Andrew Sarauer poses in uniform as a player for Fehervar AV19, his professional team in Hungary. Sarauer was announced Wednesday as the newest assistant coach for the Wild, completing the team’s 2023-24 coaching staff.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild is excited to announce the hiring of Andrew Sarauer as the team’s new assistant coach. Sarauer joins the Wild staff following a 15-year professional playing career in the United States and Europe, and his hiring completes the Wild coaching staff for its inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) season.

“I am incredibly honored and thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the Wild organization,” Sarauer said. “I look forward to working alongside Kevin Constantine and Chris Clark, and to help our players become quality young men. I have heard nothing but good things about Wenatchee, and I can’t wait to see the city and get started.”