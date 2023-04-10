WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild and Cranbrook Bucks squared off seven times during the 2022-23 regular season, but the teams were able to avoid a seven-game series in the opening round of the British Columbia Hockey League postseason.

The Wild earned a 4-2 victory over the Bucks on Easter Sunday at Town Toyota Center, taking their Interior Conference quarterfinal series four games to two and closing out the campaign for the 2nd-seeded Bucks.



