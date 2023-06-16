230406-sportslocal-wildhockeyplayoff 01.jpg (copy)
Wenatchee Wild's Parker Murray skates off the ice to applause from the crowd at Town Toyota Center, being honored for scoring all four goals in a 4-2 win against Cranbrook in April.

 Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild organization on Friday announced its approval as the newest member club in the Western Hockey League (WHL), effective with the 2023-24 season. The team’s membership in the WHL replaces that of the Winnipeg Ice, whose membership in the league has been purchased by Wenatchee Wild owners David and Lisa White.

“We are very excited as an organization to join the Western Hockey League,” said David White. “Our vision has always been to operate with the highest level of standards for our players, and we have a responsibility to develop players to the best of our ability and prepare them for the next level. For our players, our community, and our organization, this is an incredible opportunity to provide the greatest overall experience in our great sport. The state of Washington is a great hockey state at all levels. We have a home now with an American division that finally provides us with the long-term sustainability we have been searching for.