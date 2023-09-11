230912-sportslocal-wenwild 01.JPG
Wenatchee Wild's Zach Benson and Tri-Cities American Nick Anisimovicz jostle for the hockey puck in the first period of play during the Wild's WHL preseason home opener at the Town Toyota Center. The Wild lost 4-2.

WENATCHEE — After building a two-goal lead to open Wednesday’s preseason debut at the Spokane Chiefs, the Wenatchee Wild weren’t about to let an early strike from the Tri-City Americans deter them in Saturday’s home debut at Town Toyota Center.

The Wild fell behind 3-0 in the first period but nearly completed the comeback before dropping a 4-2 decision in front of 1,637 fans in their first-ever home outing as a Western Hockey League (WHL) club.



