The Wenatchee Wild kicked off a four-game homestand on Monday night with a 2-1 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Town Toyota Center, moving into fourth place in the Interior Division in the process.
After a scoreless first period, Wenatchee drew first blood on the power play.
Matt Dorsey had the puck on the right wing wall, and moved it up to the blue line for defenseman Drew Bavaro. Bavaro threaded his shot through traffic where it was denied by the left leg pad of goalie Carter Woodside, but Nick Cafarelli was right there to collect the rebound and tuck it home for a 1-0 lead that stood at the end of 2.
The Wild doubled their lead early in the third.
Tanner Main made a nice play to keep the puck in the Prince George zone at the left point, and Matt Dorsey scooped it off the wall and stepped in to wire a laser past the blocker side for a 2-0 lead.
Prince George carved into the Wild lead on an Evan Orr wrister from the right wall following a goal mouth scramble with just under 15 minutes still to play.
The Spruce Kings elected to pull the goalie for the extra attacker in the final minute but were unable to manufacture the equalizer as Wenatchee held on for the win.
Daniel Chenard stopped 19 of 20 shots for the win.
Wenatchee (14-11-4) continues their homestand on Friday when the Island Division leading Nanaimo Clippers (19-7-2) visit.
The game will be broadcast and streamed online with NewsRadio 560 KPQ. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV.
