WENATCHEE — The inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) season for the Wenatchee Wild is within sight, and the push toward the 2023-24 campaign hits full speed this week as players report to preseason training camp and step onto the ice in a Wenatchee uniform for the first time.
All players will report by Wednesday, with the first on-ice activities set for Thursday.
69 players are expected to report for training camp and will be divided up into four teams for competition within the camp. Each team will practice once on Thursday, followed by a pair of scrimmages. The four teams will play in a round-robin format starting on Friday, followed by a third-place game at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday and a championship game at 5:45 p.m.
The top players in the camp will square off in a Sunday morning all-star game. All games will be played on the Town Toyota Center’s arena rink, and all on-ice activities during the Wild training camp are free and open to the public. Team assignments and camp rosters will be made available at a later date.
The preseason camp will also be the first chance for the organization’s 2023 Prospects Draft and Import Draft selections to step onto the ice with the team. Both of Wenatchee’s Import Draft selections, Kenta Isogai of Japan and Rodzers Bukarts of Latvia, were recently signed to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements. Caelan Joudrey, the organization’s top selection in the Prospects Draft, also signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement earlier in the summer.
Training Camp Schedule
Thursday, August 31
9:15 – 10:00 a.m. (Practice Team 1)
10:15 – 11:00 p.m. (Practice Team 2)
11:15 – 12:00 p.m. (Practice Team 3)
12:15 – 1:00 p.m. (Practice Team 4)
4:15 – 5:15 p.m. (Scrimmage: Team 1 vs. Team 2)
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. (Scrimmage: Team 3 vs Team 4)
Friday, September 1
9:30 – 10:45 a.m. (Team 1 vs. Team 2)
11:00 – 12:15 p.m. (Team 3 vs. Team 4)
4:15 – 5:30 p.m. (Team 1 vs. Team 3)
5:45 – 7:00 p.m. (Team 2 vs. Team 4
Saturday, September 2
9:30 – 10:45 a.m. (Team 1 vs. Team 4)
11:00 – 12:15 p.m. (Team 2 vs. Team 3)
4:15 – 5:30 p.m. (Third-place game)
5:45 – 7:00 p.m. (Championship game)
Sunday, September 3
11:30 – 1:00 p.m. (All-Star game)
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone