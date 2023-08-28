221112-sports-wildgallery 09.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Wild's Jason Stefanek waits for the puck to drop on a face-off with a Victoria Grizzlies player in the second period of a game at The Town Toyota Center on Nov. 11.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — The inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) season for the Wenatchee Wild is within sight, and the push toward the 2023-24 campaign hits full speed this week as players report to preseason training camp and step onto the ice in a Wenatchee uniform for the first time.

All players will report by Wednesday, with the first on-ice activities set for Thursday.