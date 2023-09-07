Wild preseason opener in Spokane

Wenatchee Wild forward Gabe Ludwig turns toward the puck during Wenatchee’s preseason game at Spokane Wednesday afternoon. Ludwig scored one of five Wild goals in a 5-2 victory over the Chiefs.

 Provided photo/Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE — Unofficial as it might be, the newest team in the Western Hockey League (WHL) has its first win.

The Wenatchee Wild collected a 5-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday afternoon, using an impressive power play showing to jump ahead in a closed-door preseason game at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The Wild scored on their first three power play chances and never looked back, hauling home a victory in the preseason opener for both sides.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?