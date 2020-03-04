VERNON, B.C. — The Wenatchee Wild spent their second night up north Wednesday night, competing in their fourth game against the Vernon Vipers.
The Vipers took the series lead after winning Tuesday night and then used a second period surge Wednesday to win 6-4 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
The Vipers began the first period by providing a few scares for the Wild but Daniel Chenard was solid between the pipes, coming up with a couple of key saves. Wenatchee was the first to strike.
Halfway through the period, Quinn Emerson deflected a shot last second and it sailed past his blocker to give Wenatchee a 1-0 lead.
A few minutes later, Noah Lugli cracked a heater into the top corner of the net to extend the Wild lead.
“We pushed the pace early,” said Wild Head Coach Chris Clark. “We spent time in their zone and kept getting guys to the net.”
Two goals in one period can be deflating, but the Vipers were able to chip away at the lead after Connor Sleeth tipped the puck past Chenard to pull the Vipers within one by the end of the period.
Vernon controlled the second period. Wenatchee had a nice start; they spent the early minutes in front of the Vernon goal but nothing came of it. Five minutes in, Vipers’ Dawson Holt fired one low and past the Chenard to knot the score at 2-2.
Holt got his second goal a few minutes later, giving Vernon a 3-2 lead.
If that weren’t enough, the Vipers got a power play, a stat they’ve been crushing this series at 5/12, but the Wild diffused it long enough for Emerson to nearly even it up, ringing off the crossbar.
The Vipers scored their third in the period when Cameron MacDonald scored to finish the period.
The Wild had more shots on goal in the period (16-6) but the Vipers were able to do more with less.
“They’re a good team,” said Clark. “They’re going to get runs like that.”
Their momentum seemed to carry into the final period when they got an early power play but the Wild forward Brian Adams scored his second short-handed goal of the series to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Vernon always seemed to have an answer, though. Just a few minutes later MacDonald found his second goal to extend the lead back to 5-3.
Wenatchee pulled their goalie in the final minute and with the extra man on, scored off a Tyler Young shot. But Vernon answered when MacDonald earned a hat trick 30 seconds later to end the night.
“We just kept playing,” said Clark, as the Wild fall to 3-1 in the series. “I believe we can do it. The guys believe they can, too. We just have to start with that next first period.”
Game 5 will be held back in Wenatchee Friday at 7:05 p.m