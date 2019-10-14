WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild wrapped up their short two-game homestand on Saturday night with an exciting 4-3 win in sudden death overtime over the West Kelowna Warriors.
The visitors from West Kelowna scored first as Max Bulawka snapped home a rebound on the power play at 5:58 of the opening period. The Wild tied the game on a Tyler Young one-timer just over a minute later, assisted by Nick Cherkowski and Brett Chorske. At 6:42 of the second period, defenseman Drew Bavaro wired a shot through from the left point on a power play to give the Wild a 2-1 lead, but the Warriors drew even on a John Evans power play wrister that found the high blocker side corner. Wenatchee responded to retake the lead on a crisp passing play that saw Luke Ormsby redirect a Jack Bayless feed from the right circle under the crossbar, also with a man advantage. Less than a minute later, West Kelowna defender Ryan Novecosky slid a shot past a diving Brian Adams and through traffic to draw even at 3-3, where it remained at the end of the second.
The Wild had two power play chances in the third period but were unable to notch a go-ahead marker, and the game would go into sudden death overtime. The Warriors took a cross-checking penalty 1:33 into the extra session, setting up a 4-on-3 power play for the Wild. From the left circle, Brett Chorske delivered a crossing pass to Trevor Griebel on the right wing, and when his shot found traffic in front, Hunter Hastings collected the puck and flung it past the Warrior goalie for his first career Junior A goal, a game winning power play goal in overtime. Noah Altman posted his second win of the year in as many starts, stopping 28 of 31 shots.
Wenatchee (6-4-2) heads out on a three game Island Division road swing with stops in Alberni Valley on Friday, Cowichan Valley on Saturday, and Victoria on Sunday afternoon. The Friday game will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 560 KPQ, and the other two on SportsRadio 1340 The Hawk. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV.
Wild fall to Warriors
The Wenatchee Wild got off to a quick start in their first game at home last Friday in nearly three weeks and applied good pressure for the first half of the opening period. The visiting West Kelowna Warriors managed the first goal, though, when Drew Vieten snapped home a carom off the endboard that originated from the right point, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Brendan Pigeon put West Kelowna up 2-0 as he found a rebound in the high slot to sweep home.
The Warriors added two more in the middle frame, despite being outshot 18-6 in the period, and 30-15 overall through two periods. Wenatchee trailed 4-0 after 2. West Kelowna added one final tally on Brandon Dent’s second of the night at 13:20 of the third. Wenatchee did a good job of staying out of the penalty box, only taking one penalty all night. On that penalty kill in the third period, Luke Ormsby got in behind the Warrior defense and despite a defender’s hook was able to lift a shot over the Warrior goalie’s glove for a short-handed goal, Wenatchee’s third of the season. Harrison Scott tipped in a Dylan Herzog shot at 18:09 for a 5-2 margin that would be the final.