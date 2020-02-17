SALMON ARM — The Wenatchee Wild extended their season-high win streak to seven games with a solid 4-1 road win in Salmon Arm on Sunday night. The win improves Wenatchee’s lead over both Salmon Arm and Vernon to three points, though both teams have a game in hand. The regular season concludes on Sunday Feb. 23.
Playing their third game in as many nights, the Wild drew first blood as Sam Morton circled through the offensive zone before wristing a low hard shot from the high slot area at 5:29 of the opening frame for the 1-0 lead, assisted by Matt Dorsey and Drew Bavaro. At 8:45 and on the power play, Brett Chorske tucked a rebound around the Silverbacks goalie with a smooth maneuver at the top of the crease and the Wild led 2-0. Later in the same period, Harrison Scott redirected a Matt Dorsey shot-pass on another power play for a commanding 3-0 lead. Less than a minute later the Silverbacks responded as Simon Tassy redirected a shot from low on the right wing boards to give Salmon Arm a spark. It was short-lived, however, as Matt Dorsey picked up his fourth point of the period with a goal. Sam Morton collected the puck after winning the draw in the left circle, sprinted around behind the net and laid it out for Dorsey to punch home and the Wild carried a three goal lead into the intermission.
The second period saw Salmon Arm increase their attack but the Wild defense and goalie Daniel Chenard stiffened to keep the Silverbacks at bay. A five minute major charging penalty gave Salmon Arm significant power play time that spilled over into the third period but again, the Wild penalty killers were effective, and Wenatchee would lock down the eventual 4-1 win.
Wenatchee (30-22-4) wraps up the regular season Friday and Saturday in Penticton (42-12-2). The games will be broadcast and streamed online with NewsRadio 560 KPQ, with the Pregame Show airing at 6:45 pm Friday and 5:45 pm Saturday. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV. Watch Party will be at Bob’s Burgers and Brew.
