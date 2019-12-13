WENATCHEE — It’s not how you start, but...
The Wenatchee Wild proved that one of the oldest sports cliches still holds water after outlasting the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks 6-5 Friday night at Town Toyota.
Wenatchee scored three goals in the opening period and looked utterly dominant as they carried a three-goal lead into the break. But the Silverbacks charged back with four goals in the second to take a 4-3 lead. The third period was fairly vanilla until about five minutes left.
That’s when it all hit the fan.
The Wild scored three goals in three minutes, two of which were short-handed, and the final came off the stick of Noah Lugli — his first of the season — for the game-winner. The sequence was so fast that you probably missed it if you went to the bathroom. And of course, it all happened on Teddy Bear Toss Night, which always seems to draw out something crazy.
“I think we’ll have to give Don West credit for that one, he was saying that there is always something about Teddy Bear Toss night that (creates) a wild finish and he didn’t lie,” head coach Chris Clark said after the win. “I’d have been fine with us keeping it going after the first, but hopefully we learned a valuable lesson tonight — everyone is desperate for wins and you can’t take your foot off the gas.”
“I’m proud of the guys for how they finished in the third. Two short-handed goals; you just can’t write this stuff.”
Fans didn’t have to wait long to fling their teddy as right-winger Tyler Young collected a loose rebound in front of the net and stuffed it home four minutes into the game. After all the bears were loaded into a pair of trucks, and play resumed, the Wild added their second goal 14 minutes later on a similar type play. Brett Chorske cleaned up a loose rebound and snapped home a powerplay goal to give Wenatchee a 2-0 lead. Sam Morton bumped the lead to three 30 seconds later, sliding a goal through the 5-hole.
The second period was all Salmon Arm though. The Silverbacks scored four goals in the period and outshot the Wild 12-8 as they dominated.
“I don’t think anyone was pleased with how the second went, but you have to give our leadership group credit,” Clark said. “They said what was needed to be said and (they) got after it in the third.”
Wenatchee still trailed 4-3 late in the period and was on a penalty kill, but all the momentum flipped after Hunter Hastings made a phenomenal defensive play, poking away a pass before getting out on the rush.
Hastings outskated two Silverbacks before finishing his shot top-shelf to knot up the score.
Captain Brian Adams then scored a second short-handed goal a half-minute later to give Wenatchee a 5-4 lead. But after the Wild were hit with an interference penalty, the Silverbacks settled down and converted the powerplay to level the score back at 5-5.
“I’ve never seen two meaningful short-handed goals like that and then for Salmon Arm to not reel and get one on the next powerplay was wild.”
It felt like the game was heading into overtime, until, Lugli ripped the game-winner top-shelf from the blueline
“That one has to feel good for him,” Clark said. “He had a goal and an assist tonight and that was his former team. That’s a huge team win, hopefully, we just learn from that second period.”
The Wild are back on the road Saturday night against West Kelowna but return to Town Toyota for a pair of games next weekend against Alberni Valley and Powell River.
Puck drops at 7:05 p.m., both nights.