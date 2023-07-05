WENATCHEE — This fall, around 60 athletes from across North America will flood Wenatchee to play hockey for the Wild or as a part of their development program. With the valley’s housing limitations, the Wild seek the help of any households willing to accommodate an athlete.
On their website, the Wild said they “are looking for families to provide a comfortable living environment for (their) players as they transition away from their parents’ homes for the first time in their young lives.”
Families need to be able to provide a personal living space for each athlete they house that includes a bed, internet, nutritious food, and “a comfortable/supportive living environment.” In return, families receive monthly compensation and a buy-one-get-one-free season ticket voucher for home games at the Town Toyota Center.
Players have a detailed rule book they must follow while with their host families and are “expected to follow any additional house/family rules that (they) have.” The Wild organization — coaches and billet coordinator — also maintain “constant contact with (host families) throughout the season to make sure everything is going well.”
If this interests you you can fill out a ‘Billet Application’ or for more information, you can visit their website.
