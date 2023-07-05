230420-sportslocal-wildplayoffgallery 03.jpg (copy)
The Penticton Vees swept a playoff series against the Wenatchee Wild hockey team with a 5-1 win on Sept. 19 at the Town Toyota Center.

 Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — This fall, around 60 athletes from across North America will flood Wenatchee to play hockey for the Wild or as a part of their development program. With the valley’s housing limitations, the Wild seek the help of any households willing to accommodate an athlete.

On their website, the Wild said they “are looking for families to provide a comfortable living environment for (their) players as they transition away from their parents’ homes for the first time in their young lives.”



