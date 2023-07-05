WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild have announce the selection of two players in Wednesday’s Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft. The Wild selected 60th in each round of the two-round draft, which includes every team across all three Canadian major junior leagues. Winnipeg did not make any selections in the 2022 Import Draft, as both of their allotted import players returned from the 2021-22 ICE roster.

Wenatchee’s selections in Wednesday’s Import Draft included: