WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild have announce the selection of two players in Wednesday’s Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft. The Wild selected 60th in each round of the two-round draft, which includes every team across all three Canadian major junior leagues. Winnipeg did not make any selections in the 2022 Import Draft, as both of their allotted import players returned from the 2021-22 ICE roster.
Wenatchee’s selections in Wednesday’s Import Draft included:
Kenta is a player who has long been on the radar of junior hockey teams across North America, suiting up for the past three years with the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Youngstown Phantoms. He was a key member of the first team to bring a Clark Cup to the Mahoning Valley this past May, notching 39 points in 61 USHL games and adding five more points in nine playoff appearances. He’s steadily built his resume over those three junior seasons, earning 73 points in 163 career regular-season outings. A former star for the Okanagan Hockey Club in Austria, his older brother Sota is headed into his second professional season in his native Japan.
Rodzers comes to the Wild with a championship of his own in hand, helping the GCK Lions to a Swiss junior title a year ago, cranking out nearly a point per game in 36 contests. He also helped the ZSC program to a Swiss U17 title in 2020-21, and he’s been a regular for Latvia’s international teams, earning a couple of points in six games at this past year’s World Junior tournament. Both older brothers, Rihards and Roberts, have enjoyed long professional careers in Europe, with Rihards turning a three-year Western Hockey League (WHL) career with Brandon and Portland into an eight-year run in the pros. He also played for Team Latvia in six World Championship tournaments and earned a spot on Latvia’s 2022 Olympic roster. Roberts has played in 10 World Championships for the Latvian national team and has been on the European pro hockey circuit on a full-time basis since 2010.
The first preseason game of the Wild’s inaugural season with the WHL starts on Sept. 6 in Spokane against the Chiefs at 2 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone