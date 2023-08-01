WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce that 2008-born forward Caelan Joudrey has signed a Standard Player Agreement ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. Joudrey was the organization’s third-round selection in the most recent Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft.
“It is exciting to have a young player of Caelan’s ability in the Wild organization,” said Wenatchee Wild Director of Scouting Leigh Mendelson. “Besides the physical tools, he possesses a very good mind for the game and is a competitive young man. It will be exciting to watch him develop as a player and person with our coaching staff in Wenatchee.”
A native of Airdrie, Alberta, Joudrey has been a high-scoring forward for the Airdrie Xtreme AAA club each of the last two years, posting 45 points for the club’s under-15 team during the 2021-22 season and 56 points for the U15 squad in 2022-23. He helped to lead the Xtreme to a provincial U15 championship and was named to the Alberta Elite Hockey League’s second all-star team.
Joudrey says he prides himself on his speed and the size that he plays within the corners but is trusting the Wenatchee coaching staff to help him develop his game against more physically mature players. He adds that Wenatchee’s recent history as a junior “A” market has him excited to be part of the team’s WHL future.
“I’d heard great things about the BCHL team, and how much success they had,” said Joudrey. “That’s really nice, hearing of a new team that had success where they originally came from.”
The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Caelan Joudrey on signing his Standard Player Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
