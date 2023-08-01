Wenatchee Wild Circle Logo

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce that 2008-born forward Caelan Joudrey has signed a Standard Player Agreement ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. Joudrey was the organization’s third-round selection in the most recent Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft.

“It is exciting to have a young player of Caelan’s ability in the Wild organization,” said Wenatchee Wild Director of Scouting Leigh Mendelson. “Besides the physical tools, he possesses a very good mind for the game and is a competitive young man. It will be exciting to watch him develop as a player and person with our coaching staff in Wenatchee.”



