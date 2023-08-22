WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the signing of forward Kenta Isogai to a Scholarship and Development Agreement for the 2023-24 season. Isogai was the first of two players selected by the Wild in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier this summer.
Isogai has long been on the radar of junior hockey teams across North America, suiting up for the past three years with the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms. He was a key member of the first team to bring a Clark Cup to the Mahoning Valley this past May, notching 39 points in 61 USHL games and adding five more points in nine playoff appearances.
The native of Nagano, Japan has steadily built his resume over three seasons in junior hockey, earning 73 points in 163 career regular-season outings for the Phantoms. A former star for the Okanagan Hockey Club in Austria, his older brother Sota is currently headed into his second professional season in Japan.
“I am grateful to the Wenatchee Wild organization for giving me an opportunity, and I am excited to start a new chapter of my hockey career in the Western Hockey League,” Isogai said. “I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and can’t wait to get things started in Wenatchee.”
Isogai’s selection was the organization’s first in the Import Draft since 2021. The former Winnipeg ICE did not make a selection in the 2022 Import Draft as both of the team’s allotted import players returned from the 2021-22 roster.
Tickets for Wenatchee’s first preseason game at home— a “Kids Day” contest against Tri-City — are free for all kids under 12. The Wild’s first two regular season home openers, on Sept. 22 and 23 against the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds, respectively, are also on sale. Tickets for the rest of the team’s 2023-24 regular-season home games go on sale on Sept. 8.
To purchase season tickets, call (509) 888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
