WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the signing of forward Kenta Isogai to a Scholarship and Development Agreement for the 2023-24 season. Isogai was the first of two players selected by the Wild in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier this summer.

Isogai has long been on the radar of junior hockey teams across North America, suiting up for the past three years with the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms. He was a key member of the first team to bring a Clark Cup to the Mahoning Valley this past May, notching 39 points in 61 USHL games and adding five more points in nine playoff appearances.