Forward Ty Nash sprints up ice in a Winnipeg ICE game during the 2022-23 season. Nash was traded by the Wenatchee Wild to the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday in exchange for forward Dawson Seitz and a 2024 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft selection.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), sending 2003-born forward Ty Nash to Edmonton in exchange for 2005-born forward Dawson Seitz and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Nash is a four-year WHL veteran, playing his first three seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes before joining the Winnipeg ICE in late September of 2022. He has posted 47 goals and 63 assists thus far in his WHL career to go along with 131 penalty minutes and a +13 plus/minus rating, including 20 goals and 24 assists for the ICE a year ago. He added three points in 14 postseason appearances, helping Winnipeg advance to the WHL Final.
He joins the Edmonton organization in exchange for Seitz, who heads into his fourth season in the WHL nearing the 100-game mark for his career. The Medicine Hat, Alberta native notched six points for the Oil Kings last year, and his nine regular-season points and two playoff goals in 2021-22 helped his team earn an Ed Chynoweth Cup championship and a spot in the Canadian Hockey League’s 2022 Memorial Cup tournament.
The Wenatchee Wild wishes Ty Nash all future success on and off the ice, and proudly welcomes Dawson Seitz to the Wild family.
Kid's Day game
The Wenatchee Wild offseason has been full of fast-paced preparations for the 2023-24 season, as the organization moves into the WHL this season. Most of those preparations are finished, but the next important task on the schedule is to welcome fans into the building and host a WHL game at Town Toyota Center.
The Wild will check that off the list on Saturday, as the team prepares to celebrate its annual Kids’ Day event as part of a preseason matchup with the Tri-City Americans — one of Wenatchee’s five U.S. Division rivals on the schedule this year.
Saturday’s game is the only home game on the team’s preseason slate before the Wild welcome the Portland Winterhawks on Sept. 22 to begin their first season as members of the WHL.
With the game set to be played on the Town Toyota Center’s arena rink, all adult tickets in the bowl are just $12 while kids aged 12 and under will be admitted free. Various activities provided by local businesses will be available on the concourse throughout the game. The first 400 kids in the building will also receive a t-shirt.
Saturday’s opening puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. with doors opening to fans an hour before.
Wenatchee’s first WHL home game comes on the heels of a 5-2 Wild victory in their preseason opener Wednesday afternoon in Spokane. Five different players scored goals in that game, which saw Wenatchee score on its first three power-play chances.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
