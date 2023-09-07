Ty Nash Wild Trade

Forward Ty Nash sprints up ice in a Winnipeg ICE game during the 2022-23 season. Nash was traded by the Wenatchee Wild to the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday in exchange for forward Dawson Seitz and a 2024 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft selection.

 Provided photo/Erica Perreaux

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), sending 2003-born forward Ty Nash to Edmonton in exchange for 2005-born forward Dawson Seitz and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Nash is a four-year WHL veteran, playing his first three seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes before joining the Winnipeg ICE in late September of 2022. He has posted 47 goals and 63 assists thus far in his WHL career to go along with 131 penalty minutes and a +13 plus/minus rating, including 20 goals and 24 assists for the ICE a year ago. He added three points in 14 postseason appearances, helping Winnipeg advance to the WHL Final.