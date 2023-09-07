Forward Ty Nash sprints up ice in a Winnipeg ICE game during the 2022-23 season. Nash was traded by the Wenatchee Wild to the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday in exchange for forward Dawson Seitz and a 2024 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft selection.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), sending 2003-born forward Ty Nash to Edmonton in exchange for 2005-born forward Dawson Seitz and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Nash is a four-year WHL veteran, playing his first three seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes before joining the Winnipeg ICE in late September of 2022. He has posted 47 goals and 63 assists thus far in his WHL career to go along with 131 penalty minutes and a +13 plus/minus rating, including 20 goals and 24 assists for the ICE a year ago. He added three points in 14 postseason appearances, helping Winnipeg advance to the WHL Final.
He joins the Edmonton organization in exchange for Seitz, who heads into his fourth season in the WHL nearing the 100-game mark for his career. The Medicine Hat, Alberta native notched six points for the Oil Kings last year, and his nine regular-season points and two playoff goals in 2021-22 helped his team earn an Ed Chynoweth Cup championship and a spot in the Canadian Hockey League’s 2022 Memorial Cup tournament.
The Wenatchee Wild wishes Ty Nash all future success on and off the ice, and proudly welcomes Dawson Seitz to the Wild family.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone