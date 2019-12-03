WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild (15-12-4) close out their four-game homestand Wednesday night against the Interior leading Penticton Vees.
And though a handful of players are still on the mend, the Wild are welcoming back a familiar face: Sam Morton, who arrived in Wenatchee on Tuesday, and coach Littler anticipates having on the ice against Penticton.
Morton’s return couldn’t have come at a better time with the Wild devastated by injuries the past few weeks. The former forward, who was at Union College the past two seasons, was one to the Wild’s top players on their Fred Page/Doyle Cup-winning team in 2017-18, recording 54 points (29 G, 25 A) in the regular season and 25 points (6 G, 19 A) in the playoffs.
“I know what he is capable of,” Littler said of Morton Tuesday morning. “He’s been gone a year and a half so I’m sure that he will most likely try to do a little too much his first game back. That is the tendency (but) he’ll figure it out real quick and play in all situations for us.”
The Wild will take all the help they can get with a brutal four-game stretch on the horizon. After Wednesday, Wenatchee heads out on a three-game road trip against Vernon (15-12-2), Coquitlam (26-5) and Trail (19-9-3).
Littler is hoping the boys can replicate more of what they showed Saturday night, in a 3-2 comeback win over Langley, as opposed to Friday when they got ran out of the building against Nanaimo.
“What could go wrong, did go wrong Friday night,” Littler said. “But there were also a lot of things that went really well for us, we just weren’t rewarded. So it wasn’t as bad as I initially thought. We’re still missing so many guys, you just worry that there is a built-in excuse, but they didn’t do that and they showed some character for each other on Saturday.”
There is no doubt the Wild are in a tough spot, but the effort they put in on Saturday is the kind that builds a foundation going forward. It’ll help tremendously once the Wild get back to full health. Wenatchee was in a similar spot last year, with a bevy of guys out in January, but they were able to string together some nice performances in February and made it all the way to the Conference Finals.
With 27 games (a little less than half the season) remaining Littler is shooting for a similar scenario.
“I think realistically we’re trying to keep home ice in the first round, which is finishing in the top four,” Littler said. “Not that we couldn’t go on a big run and hunt another team or two down, but realistically with the group we have, home ice will be a good finish for us.”
Wenatchee will be in a battle with Vernon, currently two back, for the fourth spot.
But right now the focus Penticton, who have beaten the Wild in each of their previous meetings this season, and boast one of the BCHL’s top lines.
“(Jay) O’Brien has absolutely killed us so we have to do a better job of containing him,” Littler said. “The way he’s playing you can’t shut him down completely, but we need to keep him from having a three or four-point night. He has been the difference every time we’ve played them.”
If the Wild can limit O’Brien, Danny Weight and Lukas Sillinger’s chances and put quality shots on net, they have a chance.
Puck drops at 6 p.m.